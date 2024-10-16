Victor Wembanyama got his first taste of the Olympics this summer, and he almost was close to winning a gold medal for France. Unfortunately, Team USA was just too much for them at the end, and France ended up going home with silver. After the game, you could see that Wembanyama was hurt about the loss, but there's no doubt that he'll be playing in many more as his career continues.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Wembanyama was asked what would mean more to him, winning an NBA title or a gold medal.

“Olympic gold medal would mean the most right now because you can win way less in a career. It’s very much more rare,” Wembanyama said.

It's no surprise that Wembanyama said that, and he's actually not one of the first athletes to have said that either. Carmelo Anthony caught backlash for saying he wouldn't trade his Olympic gold medals for an NBA championship.

“No. When we talk about global sport, for me a medal means something totally different than an NBA championship,” Anthony said. “They both have their own separate meanings, but winning a gold medal, it's the passion, it's the pride that you have, not just for a city or a state, for a whole nation, for a whole country you're winning for. It's a different level of, I would say, pride that you have to have when you're wearing USA across your chest, or you're wearing Lithuania across your chest. It's a totally different feeling than Knicks, New York across your chest.”

Victor Wembanyama offered warning after Olympics loss

After Team France fell short to Team USA in the Paris Olympics, Victor Wembanyama had a warning for the rest of the world.

“I’m learning, and I’m worried for the opponents in a couple of years,'” Wembanyama said. “'Everywhere [in FIBA and the NBA].”

Wembanyama finished his first Olympics run, averaging 15.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. He finished with 26 points on 11-of-19 shooting with seven rebounds and two in the gold medal game.

There's no doubt that teams around the world are evolving, and Team USA may have some competition in 2028 when the Olympics are set to take place in Los Angeles. By then, it will be interesting to see how much Wembanyama's game has grown and where he is in his career. It wouldn't be a surprise if he led France back to the Olympics.