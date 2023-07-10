San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama showed more of what he was capable of in his second NBA Summer League game — and his teammates were certainly impressed by what they've seen.

After a less than stellar debut against the Charlotte Hornets, Wembanyama went off against the Portland Trail Blazers, scoring a team-high 27 points with 12 rebounds, three blocks and a steal.

Although it ended in an 85-80 defeat, Wembanyama dazzled fans with his dribbling, putback dunks and three pointers.

Among those in attendance were teammates Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, with Sochan revealing to Yahoo Sports that he was excited about playing with the Frenchman in the upcoming 2023/24 season.

“We're going to have a lot of fun this season,” Sochan said with a smile. “I can't wait to play with him. He's so long, it's crazy.”

Johnson and Vassell have already practiced with Wembanyama and revealed they looked at each other, shook their heads and laughed when they saw their new teammate dunk on two people off a missed shot during a five-on-five drill.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Spurs guard Julian Champagnie also gave his impressions of the No. 1 draft pick.

“It's really tough to get a shot off and get anything off around him,” Champagnie said. “Vic's pretty cool, though, he loves to compete and we're all just trying to work out that on-court chemistry. I really like playing with him.”

Another Spurs guard in Blake Wesley gave his thoughts on Wembanyama after their very first practice together.

“I was like, ‘Whoa,'” Wesley recalled. “I've never played with anyone like him before. He's so long and athletic. I remember there was this rebound he got and went back up with a windmill dunk like it was nothing.

“I was like, ‘How did he just do that?' He brings a lot to the team and I'm just grateful to have him as a teammate.”

One can only expect more of these reactions from other players in the leagues once Wembanyama makes his official NBA debut.