Former North Carolina basketball star Harrison Ingram ingratiated himself in a hurry to San Antonio Spurs fans during the team's press conference that centered on two of the team's picks in the NBA Draft.

The fourth overall selection Stephon Castle was on hand and though the team's choice at number 36, Juan Nunez wasn't present, Ingram, the team's second second-round pick did make his way to the franchise's headquarters. The Spurs allowed select fans to attend the formal introduction at the Victory Capital Performance Center, where they were treated to quite the exchange with the 48th overall pick.

Harrison Ingram's verbal flurry with Spurs fans

Because he grew up I-35 in Dallas, Ingram was asked if he rooted for a team that's traditionally been a major Spurs rival. Many present may have held their collective breath, though they were able to exhale quickly into the 6-foot-5 forward's answer.

“I'm not a Mavs fan. I was really never a Mavs fan.”

Applause from many of the fans there followed though the second portion of Ingram's answer came with a twist.

“I never had a specific team growing up. I was always a LeBron [James] fan. I'm not going to lie, I was always a LeBron fan. Wherever he went, I was cheering for LeBron.”

Ingram was right to include the qualifier that he wasn't going to “lie.” LeBron James hardly qualifies as a fan favorite around the Alamo City.

The Spurs faced the man regarded as his generation's best player in three NBAFinals, including back-to-back series against the Miami Heat in 2013 and '14. While the '13 championship series is regarded as one of the league's most memorable title match-ups in recent memory — maybe ever — it's recalled with heartbreak in San Antonio. Though James was the driving force that year, Ray Allen's late three-pointer in regulation of Game 6 caused overtime and prevented the Black and Silver from lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy that year after Miami won Game 7 as well.

The Spurs did rebound by beating the Heat soundly the next year, but James and 2013 represent the organization's only series loss in the Finals. Ingram got back on the right path with Spurs fans just seconds after admitting to loving the current Los Angeles Laker.

“I'm definitely a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan, though,” he said to round out his statement.

In Greater SA, the Cowboys rank as the NFL team of choice and there is no close second, despite the fact that Houston is significantly closer than Dallas. In fact, the owner and general manager of “America's Team,” Jerry Jones, has cited that San Antonio has more fans of his franchise per capita than the city of Dallas.

Earlier in the press conference, Ingram answered a question in Spanish. Like many people in San Antonio, he speaks the language, citing Spanish classes he's taken at schools he attended throughout his academic career.

Ingram's off to a good start with the Spurs faithful. His play on the court, starting with the Summer League, will determine how long that keeps up.