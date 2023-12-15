With so many jaw-dropping plays to choose from, how can Victor Wembanyama pick just one?

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is not yet twenty years old, but he's already put together a career highlight reel that would rival many great players of the past. But when you can do as many incredible things on a basketball court as Wembanyama — pass, shoot, dunk, block shots, be gigantic and everywhere all at once defensively — it's not all that much of a surprise. Ahead of a high-profile matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, Victor Wembanyama gave his take on what the best play of his career has been… and it's one that took place when he was still in France, establishing himself as the most heralded draft prospect in twenty years.

"This is probably the best play of my career." Wemby reacts to one of his most viral plays that took place in France 🤯 Wemby and the Spurs host the Lakers TONIGHT at 7:30pm/et on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/i45N1Sqg4v — NBA (@NBA) December 15, 2023

This play was bonkers for so many reasons even before it ends with Wemby's put-back dunk. First, let's not ignore the fact that Wembanyama, standing at 7'5″, is on the perimeter handling the ball like he's James Harden on an iso. Then there's the stepback three attempt, which was a miss, but we've seen Wemby hit plenty of those shots both on the way to the NBA and once in the league. It's part of what made him such a special prospect. There's nothing foreign about the fact that Wemby took that shot. Then, we see Wemby swooping in like some sort of extra-terrestrial Larry Bird to rebound his own shot, only instead of laying it in with the left hand like Larry Legend, Wemby was able to follow the shot with a hellacious put-back slam.

By next December, Victor Wembanyama will have another career's worth of highlights to reflect on in a sit-down like this one, and chances are, he'll have at least one play that surpasses this put-back dunk. It's part of what makes every Spurs game must-watch until further notice.