In just a matter of days, Victor Wembanyama will hear his name called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the first overall by in the 2023 NBA Draft. Set to change the trajectory of the San Antonio Spurs for the foreseeable future, Wembanyama has already made headlines after signing a deal with Nike.

According to Nick DePaula from ESPN and Boardroom, Wembanyama has already officially signed to Nike before the 2023 NBA Draft. Originally signing a deal with the company while playing in France, the soon to be top pick will have his deal carry over with him to the NBA.

As DePaula states, Wemby is expected to continue headlining models from Nike’s GT series at the start of his career, as he has been wearing custom pairs of the Nike Zoom GT Run while playing for the Metropolitans 92.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With many scouts and executives calling the presumable No. 1 overall pick the next generational talent in the NBA, it is clear to see why Nike would want to keep Wembanyama around!

Known for having lucrative deals with some of the best athletes across professional sports, as well as lifetime deals with Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Wembanyama may just be the next big name to ink a shoe deal with the company.

Coming to the Spurs, the French big man has chance to really change their outlook moving forward. Winning five titles with Tim Duncan as their former No. 1 overall pick, San Antonio has not found much success in recent years. That is about to change with Wembanyama's arrival and it is not crazy to think the Spurs will have a chance to contend for at least one title with him as their centerpiece over the next decade.