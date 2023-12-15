Spurs' Victor Wembanyama faces the Lakers after a huge performance last time. Will this matchup be against LeBron James?

Count San Antonio Spurs teammate Keldon Johnson among those whose admiration for super rookie Victor Wembanyama grows with every day.

“Vic is special,” the fifth-year Spurs forward said following Wednesday's performance against the Lakers in which the 7'4 big man scored 30 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked 6 shots, “To see how he dominates is pretty cool. It's like a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing. It surprises no one because he puts in a tremendous amount of time in the gym each and every day.”

Wemby, Johnson and the Spurs face the Los Angeles Lakers for a second straight game on Friday.

Wembanyama could face LeBron for first time

Heading into Friday night's game vs. the Spurs, LeBron James is listed as ‘Questionable' with the same nagging calf injury that kept him out of the 127-125 Lakers victory Wednesday.

Because another absence would mean that the ‘King' wouldn't have played in either of his first two scheduled games against Wembanyama, there is an expectation that James will suit up at the Frost Bank Center.

The top pick of this past summer's draft did square off against the other half of the Lakers 1-2 punch Wednesday.

“It's a great experience. He's somebody that I've studied a little bit in the past. Great player, of course. I'm glad I'm going to be able to play so much more times against him,” Wemby said of facing Anthony Davis.

While the French phenom held his own, the Lakers power forward led all scorers with 37 while corralling 10 boards.

“He learned not to stick his hands in there for one thing, stay on your feet. He's going to try to get you up in the air. That's what happens to a young player,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of Wembanyama's first-hand education in guarding Davis.

Wemby looks for another great performance

In an early transition as he moves to center, Victor Wembanyama continues to impress. Four of Wednesday's team-high 30 points came in the last 45 seconds of the first half when he also recorded two blocks over that short span.

THIS SEQUENCE FROM WEMBY 😤 2 blocks and 2 jams to close out the half 💪 Lakers-Spurs | Live on NBA TV

📲 https://t.co/2NCQUCs1JZ pic.twitter.com/gYyBAkZZJh — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2023

The 19-year-old prodigy nearly led the Spurs back from a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit with a couple of late three-pointers before missing the first of two free throws with 22 seconds remaining that would've tied the game. He then fouled out on a three-point miss that could've again tied the score with 8.8 seconds left.

“We look for either an open or a semi-open three or a quick two. The first option was me getting the ball at the three and if that wasn't available, go to Devin. I think it could have worked another way,” Wembanyama said of the late three-point shot on which he was called for an offensive foul after sticking his leg out.

Keldon Johnson also played well with 28 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds. It's a stat line that was overshadowed by Wemby becoming the first NBA rookie to post a 30, 13, 6 block game since Tim Duncan.

“It's crazy to me. I tell him every game. I tell him dominate, don't settle, just keep reminding him. Being able to play alongside him each and every game, go to practice with him, you see the ways that, at such a young age, he's such a mature professional,” Johnson said.

“I think it's going to look better when we win. I'm trying to do everything I can for the team. I've been trying to focus on rebounding a lot more also and just being a more solid player for the team and never getting soft. It's still a work in progress and to me it has no value so far,” Wembanyama, who late last week recorded the league's first 20/20 game by a rookie since 1994, said of the numbers he continues to put up.

It's a trend Johnson expects to continue based on what he sees from his ballyhooed teammate daily.

“He shows up early, leaves late, does whatever he does to make sure his body is at peak shape so that he's available for the team. To see him dominate is definitely amazing.”