The San Antonio Spurs take on the Oklahoma City Thunder for another In-Season Tournament game! This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Spurs-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Spurs have now lost five games in a row after dropping their last game to the Miami Heat. During this five game losing streak, the Spurs have nobody averaging over 20 points per game. Victor Wembanyama leads the team with 18.8 points per game, and 9.6 rebounds in the losing streak. Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Zach Collins all are scoring at least 15.0 points per game in those five losses. As a team, they have scored 111.0 points per game, and they are shooting 46.9 percent from the floor.

The Thunder are 6-4, and they have been playing some pretty good basketball. After an incredible season last year, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has not lost a step. He is the Thunder leading scorer this season with 29.4 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists. He is also getting it done on the defensive end of the floor with 2.1 steals per game. Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren are also having respectable seasons to compliment Gilgeous-Alexander.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Thunder Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +9.5 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 237 (-110)

Under: 237 (-110)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Thunder

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

San Antonio needs to start playing better defense. This means they have to stop Gilgeous-Alexander. That is the key for them in this game. Gilgeous-Alexander plays well against San Antonio, but the Spurs might be able to stop him in this game. With Wembanyama's length, it is going to be very hard for any guard to drive the lane. As long as the Spurs take away his open mid-range shots, they will cover the spread.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs have really struggled on defense during their five-game losing streak. They have allowed 127.2 points per game, and have not been able to get many stops. San Antonio allowed 152 points to the Indiana Pacers, so that game does make the average higher. Taking out that game, the Spurs are giving up 121.0 points per game. Gilgeous-Alexander has a great chance to put up another big game in this one. It would not be surprising to see him put up 30+ points. Along with Gilgeous-Alexander, I would expect another player on the team to have a 20+ points game. If the Thunder can take advantage of the struggling Spurs' defense, they will cover the spread.

The good news for the Thunder in this game is the Spurs have three key players questionable in this game. Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, and Jeremy Sochan are all questionable to play, each with a different injury. If all three of them do not play, the Thunder will cover the spread with ease. If just Johnson does not play, they will be able to cover the spread. The injuries in San Antonio will help the Thunder cover.

Final Spurs-Thunder Prediction & Pick

As you can tell, I do not like the Spurs in this game. They are on a five-game losing streak, and they have no played good defense at all. I do not expect them to change in this game. I am going to take the Thunder to win this game by a good amount, and cover the spread.

Final Spurs-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Thunder -9.5 (-110), Over 237 (-110)