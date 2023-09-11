This offseason proved to be a dream come true for the San Antonio Spurs seeing as they ended up with the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Victor Wembanyama has a chance to be a generational talent and he finds himself as one of the most unique players to ever enter the league because of his length and skill.

Standing 7'4″ with the defensive instincts of a big man and the skills of a guard, Wembanyama has put the Spurs back on the NBA map before even playing in a game with his new team. However, his role in San Antonio has been questioned by many leading up to the start of training camp, especially since there isn't a blueprint on how to use him.

The Spurs are confident in their rookie's abilities and believe he can turn into one of the best players in the league quickly if they surround him with the right personnel. This is one of the main reasons why he will be playing the power forward position.

Many players of his size generally play the center position, but according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Wembanyama is expected to begin his career at the power forward position. This is a decision San Antonio is making in order to fully utilize Wemby's strengths on both ends of the court.

Zach Collins, who started 26 of the 63 games he played in last season, will be the team's starting center and he will take a lot of pressure off of the young big man. In 26 games without Jakob Poeltl on San Antonio's roster, Collins managed to average 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, recording a total of six double-doubles following the trade deadline.

Playing alongside a true center, Wembanyama will not be tasked with being his team's sole rebounder. He will also own an advantage in terms of his play offensively and being able to exploit opposing defenses.

It is unknown how rival teams are going to be guarding Wemby. It is obvious that team will not put smaller guards or wings on him, but will he be guarded by their center if Collins is also on the floor? This lineup the Spurs could potentially roll out including both Wembanyama and Collins may prove to be troublesome for everyone around the league, especially since both players can score in the paint and control the glass.

Beginning his career at the power forward position also allows the French phenom to focus more on his overall game rather than being a true center. What makes Wembanyama so unique is his ability to be a playmaker, facilitator and scorer out on the perimeter. He can hit three point jumpers, he's able to be his team's primary ball-handler, and he can also set him teammates up in a position to succeed given his passing abilities.

This is not to say that he won't play any minutes at center either, as the Spurs will likely utilize him at both positions,but Wembanyama's offensive repertoire is vast. At the power forward position, he'll be able to do a little bit of everything, especially out on the perimeter, to aid San Antonio early on in his career.

After gong 22-60 last year and missing the playoffs for the last four seasons, it's no secret that the Spurs will be mixing things up heading into the 2023-24 season. Their lineups are going to change and with Wembanyama's arrival, many of the players still on this roster will see their roles adjust.

Tre Jones is still the team's starting point guard, especially after they re-signed him in the offseason, and it is hard to imagine Devin Vassell losing minutes given his rise as a perimeter shooting threat at the shooting guard position. With Wembanyama at power forward, this means that Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan will both need to make adjustments in their respective games.

Johnson has been the leader of this team in recent years and led the Spurs in scoring this past year. He will likely continue to be San Antonio's starting small forward and a focal point for them on the offensive side of the floor, especially next to Wembanyama.

This means that Sochan will see his role change slightly heading into the 2023-24 season, as the Spurs will most likely have him come off the bench early on as their sixth man. A defensive-minded forward who showed glimpses of his full potential a season ago, Sochan would bring energy off the bench and could play alongside Wembanyama at power forward in some rotations where the rookie is at the center position.

By having Wemby at power forward, the Spurs have options on how they want to build their rotations. He is such a unique talent that can do a bunch of little things to put his team in a position to succeed, which is why having him at what has turned out to be the league's most versatile position in recent years makes the most sense for his long-term development.

It will not be long until Wembanyama makes his NBA debut and there is a chance that he can become the first rookie to make the NBA All-Star Game since Blake Griffin did so during the 2010-11 season.