The San Antonio Spurs have a long journey ahead of them toward respectability in the NBA' Western Conference. The Spurs' roster includes number one overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama, and very few if any recognizable names other than Head Coach Gregg Popovich.

The date of Wembanyama's first showdown against recent top five pick Brandon Miller was revealed recently. The man known as ‘Wemby' was compared to Spurs legend Tim Duncan by a former Cleveland Cavaliers veteran.

Now it has been revealed that San Antonio will have a healthy television schedule this upcoming season. Fans of NBA basketball can expect to see Wembanyama and Popovich's team often, according to the latest news.

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have 19 games that will be broadcasted on national television this year… They only had 4 last season

Following the news many fans took to NBA Twitter to discuss the expectations for the 7-foot-5 giant known as ‘Wemby' this season. One unofficial fan-created poll of nearly 100 respondents found that expectations are for Wembanyama to start the NBA All-Star Game in year one.

Wembanyama lit up the Blazers during his second Summer League game, raising expectations through the roof for the Spurs' young big man.

Victor Wembanyama vs Blazers 27 PTS

12 REB

3 BLK

Wembanyama will be flanked by a relatively young, unknown, and inexperienced cast this season.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs in scoring with 22 points per game in 2022-2023. Devin Vassell had 18.5 points and Tre Jones had 12.9.

With preparations for the 2023 season underway, Wembanyama made a bold change to his appearance inspired by Spurs power forward Jeremy Sochan. The Spurs open the season on October 25 at home against the Mavericks, and time is of the essence if Popovich's team has designs on becoming a winner in 2023.