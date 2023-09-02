San Antonio Spurs rookie forward Victor Wembanyama is quite possibly the most hyped NBA prospect ever. He was considered a generational type prospect long before the Spurs selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. There was absolutely no question that he was going to be selected as the top pick. What comes next is how he manages those expectations. The Spurs are definitely going to be must-see TV this upcoming season as all eyes from fans and pundits alike will be tuning in to see how Wembanyama adjusts to the NBA. But according to his Spurs teammate, Jeremy Sochan, he's well-equipped to deal with the pressure as per Bryan Kalbrosky of USA Today.

“I think he is mature for his age. He wants to learn. He reads a lot, which is really cool. He is smart. He knows not to get distracted and that is why he is good. I love how much he wants it. He's hungry. He wants to win. He's a team player, and he wants to win together. It's super exciting to have the No. 1 pick. It speeds things up. Hopefully we all stay healthy. We are going to work hard to play as a team, and I think we are going to be pretty good,” Jeremy Sochan said.

The Spurs only had Victor Wembanyama play in two games at the Las Vegas Summer League before shutting him down. In those two games he averaged 18 points per game, 10.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 4.0 blocked shots with splits of 40.7 percent shooting from the field, 30 percent shooting from the three-point line and 68.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.