Can the Spurs upset the Raptors at home?

We're set for another NBA betting prediction and pick for our full slate of Monday action as we take a look at this next cross-conference matchup between teams looking to change their fortune. The San Antonio Spurs (10-43) will visit the Toronto Raptors (19-34) as both teams try to bounce back from recent losses. Check out our NBA odds series for our Spurs-Raptors prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently last in their division and they continue to be last in the Western Conference standings. After picking up back-to-back wins a few weeks ago, they're back to the losing column and have dropped seven-straight contests. They'll hope to get revenge on the Raptors after dropping a close game the first time around.

The Toronto Raptors are currently fifth in the Atlantic Division and they're occupying the 12-spot in the Eastern Conference. They're also struggling to find their footing at the moment as they have just four wins over their last 15 games. They dropped their last game 119-95 to the Cavaliers, but they'll be at home for two more before heading into All-Star weekend.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Raptors Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +245

Toronto Raptors: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -300

Over: 233.5 (-112)

Under: 233.5 (-108)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Toronto Sports Net, NBA League Pass

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Spurs are currently in the midst of a nine-game road trip that will extend well past the All-Star break. They're just 5-22 on the road this year and they lost their most recent contest 103-123 against the Brooklyn Nets. Victor Wembanyama has been able to stay healthy this season and his durability has been a very promising sign moving forward. While Wembanyama is already ahead of his developmental schedule, the Spurs are hoping that the rest of their young core and catch up to the potential of their franchise player. They'll need players like Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell to take that next step and become consistent starters in the league.

Since starting the season with Sochan running the point, the Spurs have moved him to the four-spot and assigned Tre Jones with handling the ball. Sochan's experimental run at point guard didn't bode very well for the Spurs as he wasn't ready to be a pass-first playmaker for the offense. We've seen glimpses of great scoring runs out of him, so he may see some newfound success at his new position, playing a Dennis Rodman-esque role as the undersized four. He's also very creative with his passing and moving him closer to the paint could open up opportunities for him and Wembanyama to feast in the interior.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Raptors have recent wins over the Bulls, Hornets, and Rockets, but they haven't been able to stay competitive with some of the better teams from both conferences. They were routed by the Cavaliers in their last game as their bigs couldn't come up with any answers for Jarrett Allen and his length in the paint. They prided themselves on being a strong defensive team all year, but their holes are beginning to show now that Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby are gone as willing defenders. Scottie Barnes continues to be to main catalyst for this team on both ends of the floor, but he's going to need more help if they want to improve the rest of their season.

The Raptors should look to get Barnes going early and attack the paint against Wembanyama. He's very good at spacing the floor and getting big men to guard him along the perimeters. With how inexperienced and young the Spurs are, Scottie Barnes could be a big mismatch for them with his ability to shoot from the outside. Expect the Raptors the attack Wembanyama and try to get to the line for free points. If they can frustrate the rookie and take him out of the paint, they should be able to find high percentage looks with him occupied elsewhere.

Final Spurs-Raptors Prediction & Pick

Both teams are down in the dumps right now, but it's to be expected given the state of their current rosters. The Spurs have been dropping games and haven't looked as competitive doing so. They're clearly just looking to get to the All-Star break and begin the rest of their season with a fresh start.

The raptors will be playing with a big chip on their shoulders and it'll be interested to see how they handle Wembanyama with how porous their defense has been lately. For our prediction, we like the San Antonio Spurs to play this game hard and cover the spread.

Final Spurs-Raptors Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs +7.5 (-110)