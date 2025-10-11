Dylan Harper is in a tricky spot. He is a 19-year-old rookie who comes into the NBA with shooting efficiency concerns, so it may take some time for him to find his footing in the league. However, because of the added urgency facing the San Antonio Spurs as a group this season, he will be expected to add value relatively quick. The No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft is getting himself acclimated to in-game action in his preseason debut.

And he is looking quite comfortable. While battling the Utah Jazz in the Frost Bank Center, Harper made a nice cut to the basket and got a layup about midway through the first quarter. That drive is the first of four field goals the former Rutgers standout has posted on Friday night. He scored nine points on 4-of-5 shooting to go with two assists in the first half.

Dylan Harper finishes inside off the cut to get his FIRST preseason bucket

Fans cannot learn much from an exhibition contest, but it is important for Harper to get into a groove on the court heading into his inaugural NBA campaign. Preparation is an important part of the preseason process, especially for young players who have only one season of college ball under their belt. Harper also underwent thumb surgery in September, giving him a couple of extra hurdles to clear during his first few months in San Antonio.

While the 6-foot-6 guard develops his jump shot, he will rely on his superb attack skills at the rim. He used a strong combination of size and craftiness to score his first points of the preseason, and that is what the Spurs will ask of him when their 2025-26 campaign tips off on Wednesday, Oct. 22.