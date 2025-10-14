The Minnesota Twins have endured a disappointing past two seasons. In 2025, their downturn from their playoff berth in 2023 continued, as they finished the campaign with a 70-92 record. Their winning percentage this past season (.432) is their worst since 2016, and the front office sensed that there was a need for a change on the managerial level. As a result of this past campaign, the Twins relieved Rocco Baldelli, their manager since 2019, of his managerial duties.

Baldelli, for what it's worth, had a few successful seasons with the Twins. He finished his inaugural campaign as manager with 101 wins, although the team simply could not find any postseason success with him at the controls. They won a total of two playoff games with Baldelli leading the squad, and during their 101-win campaign in 2019, they ended up getting swept by the New York Yankees in the ALDS.

Suffice to say, the Twins are looking for someone who can make the most out of the talent they have at their disposal. And following the Boston Red Sox's strong 2025 season in which they finished 89-73 and came within one win away of making it to the ALDS, Minnesota is reportedly eyeing one of their coaches to take over as manager.

“Sources: Twins are seeking permission to interview Red Sox bench coach Ramon Vazquez for their manager opening,” Jon Heyman of the New York Post wrote.

Vazquez has long been a member of the Red Sox franchise (since 2018) so prying him away from Alex Cora's coaching crew will not be easy. But this is shaping up to be the biggest career opportunity for Vazquez, and it will be surprising if Boston does not grant him permission to interview for the Twins' opening.

Cora's job as Red Sox manager appears to be very safe anyway, so if the Twins deem Vazquez to be their guy, he most definitely can land the gig.

Twins have to overhaul roster to compete in 2026

While the AL Central isn't exactly a home to many powerhouses like, say, the AL East is, the Twins' roster most definitely pales in comparison to that of the Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, and the Kansas City Royals.

The Twins' starting rotation behind Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez needs work. But their position player depth is close to non-existent, with Byron Buxton being left on an island as one of the few quality position players Minnesota deploys everyday. Luke Keaschall is very promising, however, and he appears poised to have a big first full season in the big leagues.