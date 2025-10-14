The San Antonio Spurs unveiled what they're calling a “Statement Edition” uniform. And reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle is a fan.

“I love them,” the former national champion at UConn said. “I was asking for gray jerseys last year, so I'm happy we got them.”

Castle donned the all-gray uni's for the rollout.

San Antonio Spurs detail new special uniforms

It's somewhat fitting that Castle served as the face of the launch because he helps represent what the franchise considers a bright future. The organization, though, also says the different look acts as a bridge with tradition evolving to embody the next chapter. Designed by Nike, the Statement Edition uniform introduces a host of new design elements that pay homage to the city of San Antonio and past jersey elements. The new jersey takes cues from the Spurs current Association and Icon uniforms, while integrating a new “Go Spurs Go” word mark above the anthem tag, which will soon become standard for all Spurs Core uniforms starting with the 2027-28 season.

“Are we wearing them tonight?” Castle wondered after the Spurs practice ahead of a recent preseason game.

He then quickly answered another question.

“No, we're not wearing them tonight, right?”

Members of the media verified that the team will debut the new uniforms during the regular season.

Article Continues Below

The Spurs trademark rowel symbol is seamlessly blended into the side panels of the shorts, integrating a key icon of the Spurs brand in a sleek and minimalist fashion. Fans will also see new partner Ledger represented on the jersey patch in their first season with the team, spotlighting a partnership they say embodies a bright future and great expectations that lie ahead for the organization.

Spurs make team history with new ‘digs'

The Spurs showed off the different, yet somewhat traditional look a week and a half before the regular season starts. The new uniform presents a familiar yet evolved design concept in this new iteration. It's the team’s first update to the Statement Edition uniform since the 2022-23 season and will serve as the Core alternate for the next three seasons.

This also marks the first Core uniform since 1989 to feature the “San Antonio” word mark in place of the “Spurs,” leaning into the team’s reverence and love for their home city since 1973. The 89-'90 season, which coincided with David Robinson's spectacular rookie campaign, marked the franchise's switch to a road jersey that featured “Spurs” across the chest. Their home uniforms have also featured the team's nickname in big, bold black letters above the jersey number.

San Antonio will debut the new Statement Edition uniforms at their first Emirates Cup game on Friday, November 7, when they host the Houston Rockets. That night can't come soon enough for Castle. And not just because Houston's become a bit of a rival for these Spurs.

“I'm excited for them. I like them,” the 20-year-old guard said of the new uniforms.

"Super excited…

just being able to add to that (what the team's already done this preseason)"

-Stephon Castle on playing in his first game after knocking knees with Wemby#Spurs #GoSpursGo#PorVida pic.twitter.com/VCaO06umBl — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) October 13, 2025

The squad will also wear their new kits for an additional 18 games this season.