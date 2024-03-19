On Friday, an arena record 16,223 people filled the Moody Center. Two nights later, the crowd was so loud that a couple of long time Austin columnists in attendance said they hadn't heard the two-year-old venue louder. Despite that great support in Austin, Texas for the San Antonio Spurs, coach Gregg Popovich hopes the “I-35” Series doesn't extend into a third season.
“Gosh, I hope not,” Popovich responded when asked if he'd like to play again in the state capital.
“Portofino would be nice,” he followed.
The Spurs don't have any public plans to visit Italy, though the Hall of Fame coach did indicate the team will travel to another European city.
The Spurs set for Paris
Following a 122-155 victory against the Brooklyn Nets, Popovich confirmed the Spurs will take the court in France.
“Well, we're going there,” the longest tenured coach in the NBA quipped when asked if he wanted to play in Paris.
It'll serve as homecoming for rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama, who hails from the Paris region of Le Chesnay.
“I'm looking forward to it very much. Obviously, it's going to be probably the game of the games,” Wemby said of the Spurs projected contests in Paris.
“It's going to be very important for me because, of course, it's me coming back from where I come from, especially might be in my city or around my city so it's going to be very special. It's going to allow me to see my family in the middle of the season, which doesn't happen often so it's great.”
While not many cities compare with the culture, mystique and lights for Paris, France, it'll be interesting to note how the basketball crowds compare to the environment in which the Spurs just played over the weekend.
“It was electric, man. I feel like the past two years, whether we’re in Austin or San Antonio, it’s really big,” Spurs forward Keldon Johnson said. “They really boost us to get over the edge. I feel like every time we step foot in Moody or Frost [Bank Center], it’s just a crazy atmosphere.”
Though he admitted he'd rather not be back in the gym that serves at the Texas Longhorns home court, Popovich didn't hesitate to give the fans their due in aiding the Spurs in what proved only their 14th win through 67 games.
“They were very helpful, I’ll tell you that. I could hear it,” Popovich said.
“Our guys never quit. We’ll have games where we turn it over too much or don’t shoot well or might even get our butts kicked. But even in those games, they come back and do everything they can. They went down by 11 tonight and came back and did what they did. So, I’m proud of them. I’m happy for them.”
“It just comes with growing as a player, I feel like,” Johnson added.
“I feel like coming down the stretch, it’s just growth. You got to really just be in those moments and that’s when a team really comes together.”
Next season, that opportunity to bond could come in a close game the Spurs play in France.