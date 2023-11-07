The Spy X Family Code: White movie will be distributed in North America by Crunchyroll in 2024. It will be available in Japanese and English.

Crunchyroll will distribute Spy x Family Code: White in North American theaters and in select countries, Deadline reported.

Spy x Family features Loid Forger (codename: Twilight), his wife Yor (an assassin) and their adopted telepathic daughter Anya. Loid needed to build a family as a cover. Unbeknownst to him, the woman he marries is actually an assassin and the daughter he adopted is a telepath.

The movie will premiere in North American cinemas in 2024. It will be available in both Japanese with English subtitles and English-dubbed audio.

Crunchyroll also has the rights to distribute the Spy x Family film in Latin America, Australia/New Zealand, and select European countries. These countries include Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, the Nordics, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.

Code: White tells the story of the family on a winter weekend vacation. Loid gets replaced in Operation Strix, and to prevent that from happening he helps Anya make the principal's favorite dish to win a cooking competition. The family then travels to the region where the dish was originally made.

While there, Anya accidentally gets involved in the mission and now world peace suddenly hangs in the balance.

Spy x Family is a Japanese manga series adapted into a TV series by WitStudio and Cloverworks. The first season premiered in April 2022. The second season was released on Crunchyroll in Oct.7.

The manga versions are New York Times bestsellers. They have also been nominated for the prestigious Harvey and Eisner Awards. All 10 of the manga's volumes are on Circana Bookscan's Top 20 Adult Graphic Novels.