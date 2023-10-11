Popular anime streaming service Crunchyroll will be going live 24/7 pretty soon.

On October 11, the streaming service announced the launch of a new 24/7 anime channel. The channel is a collaboration between Crunchyroll and GSN.

“Anime is on the menu all the time on the Crunchyroll channel, which will be available first via Amazon Freevee, LG Channels (available on LG Smart TVs), The Roku Channel and VIZIO WatchFree+,” they said in their announcement.

The new channel will include English-dubbed programming. Some of the featured series include Horimiya, Ranking of Kings, Moriarty the Patriot, Psycho-Pass, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest, Sugar Apple Fairytale, To Your Eternity, and Code Geass.

You can also expect other “promotional, genre and themed” programming blocks, the statement revealed, “to give viewers a taste of the varied anime coming out of Japan.”

Launched in 2006, Crunchyroll is a streaming service primarily focusing on film and television series. Sony is the owner of the streaming service — acquiring the rights to it a few years back. While they distribute several classics, they also have some original programs as well. This includes the likes of In/Spectre, Gibiate, and Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

The case of Blade Runner: Black Lotus was unique. It was a co-production between Crunchyroll and Adult Swim and one of the few spin-off projects to be made. Two feature films, one by Ridley Scott and one by Denis Villeneuve, have been made based on Philip K. Dick's classic 1968 novel. Black Lotus was the first animated series made in the series and took place between the two feature films in 2032.