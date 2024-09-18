The new Ultimate Forms in Squad Busters make your heroes more powerful than ever. However, not everyone knows which heroes have an Ultimate Form. Furthermore, they might not know how to unlock one. Therefore, we created a guide on all Ultimate Forms in Squad Busters and how you can unlock them.

Every Ultimate Form in Squad Busters

Archer Queen – Attacks with Exploding Arrows more often

– Attacks with Exploding Arrows more often Barbarian – Joins the squad with a Baby Elite Barbarian

Joins the squad with a Baby Elite Barbarian Barbarian King – Attacks with his Iron Fist more often

– Attacks with his Iron Fist more often Bo – Drops Mines more often which last longer

– Drops Mines more often which last longer Colt – Bullet storm charges when attacking squads

Bullet storm charges when attacking squads Chicken – Spawns many more hatchlings

– Spawns many more hatchlings Dynamike – Gives a Barrel Bomb spell

– Gives a Barrel Bomb spell Hogrider – Turbo increases attack speed even more

– Turbo increases attack speed even more Greg – Trees drop tons of loot

– Trees drop tons of loot Goblin – Increases Fusion Goblin’s stash to 30 coins

– Increases Fusion Goblin’s stash to 30 coins Medic – Passive Heal becomes much stronger and faster

– Passive Heal becomes much stronger and faster Witch – Skeletons move and attack faster when nearby

Overall, that includes all Ultimate Forms in Squad Busters. But how exactly do you get Ultimate Forms?

How To Get Ultimate Form Heroes in Squad Busters

There are multiple ways to unlock Ultimate Form Heroes in Squad Busters:

Collect 10 of the same Hero from the previous Rank (Ultra)

Unlock from the Star Chest (varying pull percentages based off other factors)

The standard, yet longer way of unlocking an Ultimate Form Hero in Squad Busters is to collect 10 Ultra versions of that character. For example, if you want the Ultimate Hogrider, you need to collect 10 Ultra Hogriders. Although this process will take some time, your progress never resets.

The other method is by opening Star Chests. When the Transformers update launched, Supercell released a new Chest type which can reward you with all sorts of goodies. At the time of writing, here is each pull percentage for an Ultimate Form hero depending on when you unlock your Star Chest:

Regular Star Chest – 0.10% chance to unlock an Ultimate Character

Star Chest % If you’ve already unlocked all Characters – 0.17% chance to unlock an Ultimate Form hero

Star Chest % if next Chest is a guaranteed Ultra or better – 5.00% chance of unlocking an Ultimate Form hero

That’s all the chances you have of pulling an Ultimate Form hero. But now the question becomes – How do you get Star Chests?

You can unlock Star Chests with either Star Tokens or coins, the former which you get from evolving characters. However, if you find yourself in possession of too many coins and are feeling risky, feel free to purchase a Star Chest. Additionally, Supercell will release multiple offers in the shop in the future, giving you more chances to get a Star Chest.

Will There Be More Ultimate Forms?

Supercell will likely add more Ultimate Hero forms to the game for players to enjoy. After all, it wouldn’t be a balanced game if only a few characters possessed this form. Therefore, it’s safe to assume they

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about Ultimate Forms in Squad Busters. We hope this guide helped you identify which ones you really want to get. Best of luck unlocking Ultimate Form for your favorite heroes.

