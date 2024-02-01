The teaser for season 2 of Squid Game is here

Netflix has treated Squid Game enthusiasts to a thrilling first look at the highly anticipated second season of the hit series. The new clip provides a glimpse into the next chapter for the protagonist, Seong Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, who is determined to unveil the mastermind behind the sadistic games of the first season. Sporting eye-catching crimson hair, Gi-hun rejects the opportunity to board a plane to meet his daughter in the United States, opting instead to seek justice for his fellow players, per DigitalSpy.

In response to his decision, a mysterious voice warns Gi-hun, “You'll regret your decision.” Undeterred, the determined character declares, “I will find you no matter what it takes.” The teaser sets the stage for a gripping continuation of the suspenseful narrative that captivated audiences in the first season.

While Netflix has not yet disclosed the release date for Squid Game Season 2, it has confirmed that the new season is slated to debut later this year. The first season, which premiered in September 2021, became a global phenomenon and holds the distinction of being the most-watched Netflix original with 265.2 million views. The show's immense popularity even led to the creation of a reality spin-off, “Squid Game: The Challenge,” which premiered in the fall of 2023.

The return of key cast members, including Lee Jung-jae, has heightened anticipation for the upcoming season. Notably, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Byung-hun, and Gong Yoo are confirmed to reprise their roles, adding to the excitement surrounding the next installment of the intense and suspenseful series.