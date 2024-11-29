Adrian Wojnarowski has been busy since leaving ESPN for his new role as the general manager for St. Bonaventure basketball. Since Wojnarowski's new role was announced, many have wondered what type of impact he would have on St. Bonaventure.

Wojnarowski explained some of the specific ways he is able to use his vast network of NBA connections to help St. Bonaventure in an appearance on ESPN's “College Basketball Live” with Dalen Cuff, Sean Farnham and Tom Crean on Thursday ahead of St. Bonaventure's 72-67 loss to Utah State.

“Being able to get to the decision makers, having access to GM’s, Presidents, Owners, all over the NBA, head coaches,” Wojnarowski said. “To get them good information on where they might stand, where they need to improve, and for our players to get them into gyms with NBA players in the off-season all over the country.”

“I think for our program even as I’m recruiting and I’m running video of players to friends of mine in GM positions and getting their thoughts on different players,” Wojnarowski continued. “Then using that information to help work with Coach Schmidt, Coach Neal, our coaching staff on the best ways for us to showcase players to the NBA. We’re going to have a lot of NBA guys coming through to St. Bonaventure. Playing in the Atlantic 10 you’re in all the major metropolitan markets so you’re going to get scouted at a high level at St. Bonaventure.”

Adrian Wojnarowski's decision to leave ESPN for St. Bonaventure basketball

Wojnarowksi shocked the basketball world when he announced in September that he would be leaving his job as an NBA insider at ESPN to become the St. Bonaventure basketball general manager.

Based on what Wojnarowski said on Thursday, he has already made quite the impact at St. Bonaventure. While he may have a non-traditional background for a role on a college basketball staff, it is clear that Wojnarowski's connections throughout the NBA are already making St. Bonaventure a better basketball program.

Whether it is being able to guarantee potential recruits the ability to play in front of NBA scouts and executives, getting those scouts and executives' opinions on current St. Bonaventure basketball players or being able to organize workouts with current NBA players, Wojnarowski is already elevating the St. Bonaventure basketball program after just about two months on the job.

While Wojnarowski is not likely to have a significant impact on this season's St. Bonaventure team, his long-term impact could be massive.