Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The St. John’s men’s basketball team has had a busy offseason. It began with firing Mike Anderson and then immediately landing NCAA legend Rick Pitino as the new head coach. Then, the Red Storm landed quite a few players via the transfer portal in a bit of a program facelift.

However, now issues are arising as Mike Anderson is seeking as much as $46.5 million from the program following his firing, per Myron Medcalf of ESPN.

‘Former St. John’s men’s basketball coach Mike Anderson is seeking nearly $46 million from the school after he claims he was fired with cause in March only so the school could avoid paying his buyout and use the money to hire Rick Pitino, per arbitration documents obtained by ESPN on Thursday…In the “notice of intention to arbitrate” filed last month by Anderson’s lawyer, John Singer of Singer Deutsch, Anderson said he’s seeking the $11.4 million that was left on his contract and an additional $34.2 million for “punitive” damages.’

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Anderson’s firing was not exactly a surprise, and the rumors of Rick Pitino coming to St. John’s were also no secret after he brought Iona to another NCAA Tournament.

On the flip side, the hire of Pitino has worked wonders for St. John’s, and a number of big transfers have made their way to the program.

Nonetheless, this is not a good look for St. John’s. In the end, they might be better off just paying Anderson the remaining $11.4 million he is owed for his contract rather than having to deal with all of this legal business.