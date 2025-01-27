ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

St. John's has been one of the best teams in the Big East, while Georgetown has been solid, but it is on a downward spiral right now. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a St. John's-Georgetown prediction and pick.

St. John's is 17-3 this season, with notable wins against New Mexico, Virginia, Harvard, Kansas State, Providence, Butler, Xavier twice, Villanova, and Georgetown once before. Then, they have losses against Baylor, Georgia, and Creighton. RJ Luis Jr. makes the Red Storm go. This should be an interesting matchup for the Red Storm because Georgetown has been one of the best defenses in the Big East.

Georgetown is 13-7 this season, with notable wins against Syracuse, Creighton, Xavier, and Villanova. However, they have losses against Notre Dame, West Virginia, Marquette, UConn, St. John's, and Providence. Thomas Sorber and Micah Peavy are the two biggest keys to a balanced Hoyas offense. They must be more consistent against St. John's in this game, especially at home.

Here are the St. John's-Georgetown College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: St. John's-Georgetown Odds

St. John's: -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -182

Georgetown: +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch St. John's vs. Georgetown

Time: 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

TV: FS1

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why St. John's Will Cover The Spread/Win

This season, St. John's offense has mostly led the team. The team scores 80.6 points per game, makes 45.6% of its field goals, and makes 29.9% of its three-pointers.

They have the 55th-ranked offensive rating on KenPom, at 114.2. Four Red Storm players are averaging over double digits this season, with RJ Liuis Jr. leading at 17.8 points per game. Kadary Richmond leads the team in assists at 4.8. This offense excels thanks to its quick pace and balance across the roster.

Luis Jr., Richmond, and Zuby Ejiofor make this offense go. Rick Pitino has completely transformed this offense, which is huge for what the Red Storm wants to do this season. They should find some success in this game, even

St. John's defense has been even better than its offense. It allows 66.4 points per game, 39.9% from the field, and 33.8% from behind the arc. In KenPom, it has the fifth-ranked defensive rating at 90.9. Down low, Ejiofor has been the best rebounder this season, with 8.2 per game.

Next, Ejiofor also leads the team in blocks with 1.9 per game. Finally, five Red Storm players average over one steal, with Richmond at 1.9 per game leading the team. St. John's has the depth and athletes to challenge Georgetown, and they should find some success because the Hoyas are struggling on offense and struggling to score as a team.

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgetown's offense has been inconsistent this season. They score 72.2 points per game, have a 45.8% field goal percentage, and a 32.2% three-point shooting percentage. Four Hoyas are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, and Thomas Sorber leads the team in scoring with 14.8 points per game.

Although the offense has not been great overall, its balance and ball movement have been its strengths. Malik Mack leads the team in assists with 4.6 per game. This offense will have a tough matchup against St. John's and the rest of the defense. The Red Storm are second only to the Hoyas as the best defense in the Big East.

Georgetown's defense has been great and is arguably the best in the Big East. They allow 65.1 points per game, 39.1% from the field, and 33.6% from behind the arc. On KenPom, they have the 32nd-ranked defensive rating at 96.8. Down low, Thomas Sorber has been a matchup nightmare for opposing teams.

He leads the team in rebounding with 9.1 per game and in blocks with 2.4 per game. Four different Hoyas are also averaging over one steal, with Micah Peavyy leading the team with 2.3 steals per game. This defense should slow down the Red Storm, especially at home. St. John's has a great

Final St. John's-Georgetown Prediction & Pick

St. John's might be the best team in the Big East right now. Still, Georgetown is primed to get a big upset in this game. The Hoyas have the defense to slow down St. John's, and they should be able to find enough offense at home. Georgetown is primed for a big upset in this game, and I think Thomas Sober and Micah Peavy should do enough to help Georgetown not just cover but win outright at home.

Final St. John's-Georgetown Prediction & Pick: Georgetown +4.5 (-115)