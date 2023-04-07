David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The transfer portal has changed the world of college basketball forever. It has created more of an even playing field with mid-major teams able to grab talent that in the past only high-major teams would have been able to get. It’s also allowed college players a little bit more control over their futures. While it may have it’s detractors, overall it should be looked at as a good thing. After all, coaches are able to leave for another job just like that. Why shouldn’t players be able to do the same thing? More shocking news broke on Friday when Stanford freshman center Lauren Betts entered the transfer portal as per Chantel Jennings of The Athletic.

Betts was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and the No. 1 player for the class of 2022 on ESPN’s rankings. A player like Lauren Betts entering the transfer portal has the potential to really change the college basketball landscape. Although she was a highly-regarded recruit, Betts didn’t exactly set the nets on fire during her freshman year at Stanford.

This season Betts averaged 5.9 points per game and 3.5 rebounds with shooting splits of 60.2 percent shooting from the field and 56.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She played in 33 games, all off the bench, and only saw a little over nine minutes of playing time. Before Betts committed to Stanford, her other top schools included UConn, UCLA, South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon, Louisville, Notre Dame and Arizona State. It’s unclear whether any of those teams would still have interest in her.