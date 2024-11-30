It's been five years since Andrew Luck shockingly announced his retirement from the NFL after seven strong seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Ever since then, Luck has been away from the game of football, but just as surprising as it was that he left the game, he has made an even more surprising return with his alma mater in the Stanford Cardinal football program.

Prior to starring the NFL briefly with the Colts, Luck dominated at the collegiate level with Stanford. And it looks like he will be making his return to football by going back to his roots, as it was reported on Saturday morning that Luck would be taking over as Stanford football's new general manager.

“Former Stanford star Andrew Luck is returning to the Cardinal to become the football program’s general manager, Luck told ESPN. Luck has accepted a new role at Stanford, which will place him above the entire program and is a distinct evolution from the traditional college GM,” Pete Thamel of ESPN reported.

Expand Tweet

Andrew Luck hoping to help Stanford football turn things around

Luck's return to football is quite noteworthy, as his sudden retirement was one of the most surprising in all of sports over the past decade or two. Luck was at the top of his game and had just made a successful return from injury for Indianapolis, only to walk away from the game seemingly out of nowhere. To this day, the Colts haven't managed to properly recover from his departure.

Now, Luck is back, albeit in a different role with his former team at Stanford. The Cardinal football program has not been particularly good over the past few seasons, as they have posted a 3-9 regular season record in four straight campaigns now. With Luck back, the hope is that he will be able to help turn things around for his former school, and all eyes will be on him as he gets to work with Stanford in this new role.