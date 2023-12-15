Stanley Tucci will continue his gastronomic adventures in Italy with his new NatGeo show.

Stanley Tucci is returning to Italy to continue his adventures. This time around, he's moving to National Geographic with his travel docuseries, Deadline exclusively reported.

Nat Geo has ordered 10 episodes of Tucci – The Heart of Italy (current working title). The news follows Warner Bros. Discovery's CNN cancellation of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy after two seasons. The show won two Emmys for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special. Tucci was confident would find somewhere to which he and his adventures could call home.

BBC Studios' newly formed Specialist Factual Productions and The Lovely Bones actor's Salt Production founded with Lottie Birmingham produced the series. The show is Salt's first series, and production will begin in January. BBC Studios' Alan Holland and Amanda Lyon will also produce. Ben Jessop, who also produced Nat Geo's The World According to Jeff Goldblum, is the showrunner.

All3Media's Raw Television produced Tucci's CNN show Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

His Nat Geo series will see him return to Italy for more gastronomic adventures. Tucci will travel to 10 Italian regions such as Lazio, Marche, Sicily, Trentino-Alto Adige and Veneto. He'll meet with amateur cooks and professional chefs, farmers and fishermen, brewers and winemakers as well as fellow foodies who share his passion for everything food.

Tucci said, “National Geographic is all about adventure and exploration, and I am honored to take viewers once again to explore Italy through the lens of food.”

“In Italy’s many distinct regions there is always something new to discover and I’m more than excited to begin the process in partnership with BBC Studios,” he continued.

National Geographic's Global Factual and Unscripted EVP Tom McDonald stated, “National Geographic is the perfect home for Stanley to share his knowledge and passion for Italy’s people, food and culture.”

“Our programming is all about inspiring a deeper connection to the world. With Stanley as their guide, audiences will be transported to places and to flavors they’ve never experienced before,” he added.

BBC Studios Specialist Factual Productions head Alan Holland called The Devil's Prada actor “the perfect guide for this delicious journey… to bring this to audiences around the world.”