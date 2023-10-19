If you've seen the original and prequel Star Wars trilogies, you may have noticed that the character Ahsoka Tano was never mentioned even as a reference. This is because she had not been created as a character at that time.

In the more recent trilogy, very few people were aware of her existence. That's because she went into hiding after Order 66. But when she reappeared, many, including Darth Vader, believed she had died in a battle against him.

Turns out, Ahsoka kept her survival a secret and worked behind the scenes during the Galactic Civil War.

Now, she's a widely discussed character in the Star Wars universe. But who is she, really?

Introducing Ahsoka Tano

As a young child, Ahsoka Tano displayed her brave nature and a strong connection to the Force. Born to Pav-Ti and Nak-il Tano, she spent her early life in a small village led by elder Gantika. During a customary kybuck hunt with her mother Pav-Ti, they were attacked by a raxshir. Ahsoka, just a toddler, used the Force to communicate with the creature and calm it, ensuring her safe return to her family.

Her life took a major turn after Jedi Master Plo Koon discovered her and admitted her to the Jedi Order,

At 14, Jedi Master Yoda granted her the Padawan rank. Yoda paired her with Anakin Skywalker, who we know at the time as the skilled yet impulsive Jedi Knight. Although their initial interactions were playful and teasing, they formed a strong bond on the battlefield. In fact, at some point, Ahsoka's creative skills saved Anakin's life, earning his respect.

Throughout the Clone Wars, Ahsoka earned the respect of the clone army and learned important life lessons. She faced challenges, like a framed temple bombing. This, eventually, led her to leave the Jedi Order.

In the final days of the Clone Wars, Ahsoka returned to her Jedi roots, aiding in the Siege of Mandalore and clashing with the former Sith Lord, Maul. In the midst of chaos, they executed Order 66, which forced her and Clone Captain Rex to fight their way to safety, leaving her lightsabers behind in a graveyard of fallen soldiers.

Following Order 66, Ahsoka went into hiding, using the alias “Ashla” while working on a farm. Her life of seclusion became chaotic once again when her abilities attracted an Inquisitor. This urged her to join the rebellion against the Empire alongside Bail Organa. She became an intelligence agent known as “Fulcrum,”

During this time, Ahsoka had numerous encounters. But the major one was a fateful duel with Darth Vader on Malachor. Although the Empire believed she lost, she actually survived the duel. Ezra Bridger saved her through the World Between Worlds, a mysterious realm. Together, they learned to honor sacrifices and parted ways.

In the post-Emperor era, she met various characters, including Din Djarin, Grogu, and Luke Skywalker.

Why Ahsoka is popular among fans

Within the world of Star Wars, Ahsoka Tano earned the clone troopers' respect due to her bravery and leadership. Similar to real life,, fans love her strong-willed nature and quick adaptability. Not just because she used to be close friends with Anakin Skywalker. Or because she's good with lightsabers.

Ultimately—Ahsoka's enduring journey is not without her wisdom, strength, and dedication to the Jedi principles.

In the upcoming Season 2 of Ahsoka, fans are even more excited to see her confront new challenges and adventures in the ever-expanding Star Wars galaxy.