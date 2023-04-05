Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Cal Kestis returns in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and we’re getting a deep dive into what’s new in the next game’s gameplay mechanics.

After the first story trailer and the first hands-on preview of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor over the past month, we now have just gotten a blog post that deeps dive into the game’s new features and mechanics.

Posted earlier this week, the PlayStation Blog showcased what fans can expect in Respawn Entertainment’s upcoming game, showing us what new toys Cal Kestis has up his sleeves this time around.

Enhanced Combat Options

The first thing that the PlayStation Blog highlighted is the enhanced combat options for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Fans enjoyed the stance-system of the fighting in the first game which gave Cal different fighting styles he could use depending on the situation and his opponent. This time, the game gets new stances and fighting styles:

Single – The standard balanced “all-rounder” lightsaber option

Double-bladed – Good for crowd control and keeping enemies at bay

Dual Wield – Great for high-octane and versatile combat, requires finesse

Crossguard – Powerful but slow

Blaster – Great for dealing with enemies at a distance and pestering foes

Fans would see immediately that Cal now can wield a blaster, and also use a crossguard similar to the one used by Kylo Ren in the sequel trilogy. According to the blog post, Cal can combo off blaster and lightsaber attacks, which should give him a much more versatile skill set.

Customization and Controls

The PlayStation Blog also mentions Cal’s movement feels more fluid this time around. Players will have more control over what direction Cal dodges incoming attacks, and platforming feels organic and purposeful. Facial animations and characters’ interactions in and out of combat are more natural, says the blog.

Furthermore, climbing, hanging, and jumping animation reflect what you’re jumping on or toward instead of a generic jumping animation for all situations.

Utilizing the power of the PS5

Lastly, Sony also boasted about the PS5’s capabilities, which should help enhance the experience of playing the game on the console.

“With the PS5, we’re really digging the haptics and what the controller is bringing, and it’s been a lot of fun to see how that works with push and pull [Force powers],” says Respawn Entertainment Game Director Stig Asmussen. “And a [DualSense] controller, it feels really good, and we’re taking advantage of that. You’re going to feel it on the triggers when you’re doing push and pull. If you really [push] on the triggers, it’s going to give a different response. Compared to if you’re lightly feathering them, and the game is going to react to that. It’s the nuance within the vibrations on the controller that is pretty outstanding. Our audio team and our combat team is really dialed into how the things that are happening in the world, the effects, and everything that are like translating to how it feels in your hands.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will launch on PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5, skipping the previous-gen consoles entirely, which allowed Respawn Entertainment to unleash the full potential of the force in this title. Hopefully, the PC port will be up to par to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions ad that it won’t be riddled in bugs like what many of the PC ports of the most recent games have been like.

For more daily gaming news and editorials, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.