It appears Samuel L. Jackson wants to return to Star Wars as Mace Windu. In fact, he wants to have a Disney+ series revolving around the character.

Mace Windu for Disney+?

In a new interview with Empire for their cover story, Jackson discussed his Star Wars return. For one, Mace Windue is “NOT DEAD!!!” according to the actor. He also said “EVERYTHING YES!!” in response to the idea of a Disney+ series with his character.

It has been years since Jackson was seen in Star Wars. His first appearance came in 1999's Phantom Menace. He'd reprise the role in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith before his character seemingly died in the latter. In 2008, Jackson came back to voice the character in The Clone Wars, an animated prequel set between the second and third prequel films. It'd be over a decade until he would return, making a small voice cameo in The Rise of Skywalker. Mace Windu was voiced by Terrence C. Carson in the Clone Wars TV series.

Samuel L. Jackson is already a mainstay in the MCU, why not return to another giant franchise like Star Wars? He is also known for his collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, which began in Pulp Fiction. Jackson would star in five more of his films, most recently The Hateful Eight.

Some of Jackson's other notable credits include Jurassic Park, Die Hard with a Vengeance, Unbreakable, Kingsman: The Secret Service, and Argylle.

Star Wars has become a mainstay of Disney+. Their Mandalorian series has been a lucrative success, and will even get a feature film.