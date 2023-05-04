Happy May the 4th! Today marks a special day for Star Wars fans worldwide. Among the most beloved characters are the Jedi, who are tasked with keeping peace in the galaxy using their unique abilities to wield the Force. These noble warriors inspired by samurai and medieval knights, are the enduring symbol of the Star Wars franchise and have been a source of inspiration for generations of fans since the original film’s release in 1977.

What qualities truly define a great Jedi? Perhaps it’s their unwavering connection to the Force or their undeniably pure sense of morality that makes them so compelling to audiences. Or maybe it’s their incredible skills with a lightsaber or a starfighter, battling impossible odds to save the day time and time again. Regardless of what makes them resonate with fans, the Jedi have been captivating audiences not only across films, but TV shows, books, comics, and games as well.

With the continuous expansion of the Star Wars franchise, the galaxy has seen an increase in its characters, some of which have stood the test of time while others have faded away. With that being said, let’s take a look at the most notable Jedi in the Star Wars universe.

4. Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the suave and determined Jedi, makes it onto the list of the best Jedi in the Star Wars galaxy due to his unwavering dedication. He witnessed his Master’s death as a Padawan but refused to give up on his mission of making the galaxy a better place. After defeating Darth Maul, he became aware of his abilities and used them to train Anakin Skywalker. During the Clone Wars, he emerged as one of the most successful Jedi generals, surviving Order 66 and going into exile. There, he aided Princess Leia and fought Darth Maul one last time, cementing his status as a legendary Jedi.

3. Anikan Skywalker

Anakin Skywalker, despite his flaws and weaknesses, was undoubtedly a remarkable Jedi. Being the Chosen One, he had an important destiny to fulfill, which he did by helping the Republic win many battles against the Sith. Despite being defeated at times, Anakin always came back stronger and more determined. He was a great warrior and pilot, as well as a skilled Jedi who managed to defeat the greatest Sith Lord of all time, but not without falling to the dark side first. Sadly, Anakin’s mental instability plagued him throughout his life, leading to his eventual downfall. In the end, it was his son who helped him defeat the Sith and restore balance to the Force. Despite his shortcomings, Anakin remains a significant figure in the Star Wars universe.

2. Luke Skywalker

Luke Skywalker’s path to becoming a Jedi may have been unconventional, but that did not stop him from becoming one of the greatest. Despite starting his training late, he was a quick learner and eventually became a powerful force for good in the galaxy. He resisted the temptation of the Dark Side and brought his father, Darth Vader, back to the light. His actions had a lasting positive impact on the galaxy, proving that even the humblest beginnings can lead to greatness.

1. Yoda

There’s no doubt that Jedi Master Yoda is the most powerful of them all. As the leader of the Jedi Order, he was respected for his abilities throughout the original trilogy and prequels. Yoda’s incredible strength was a significant threat to the Imperials and even Darth Vader himself. It was Yoda’s guidance that made it possible for several other Jedi on this list, including Luke Skywalker, to receive the training they needed. Even after his death, Yoda continued to teach Luke Skywalker valuable lessons and demonstrated the extent of his power. The Star Wars franchise would be entirely different without Yoda’s influence.

Honorable Mention: Rey Skywalker

Love or hate her, Rey is a notable Jedi. She seems to have an innate connection to the Force, allowing her to master new skills quickly. When It’s later revealed that she is a descendant of Emperor Palpatine, one of the most powerful Sith in history, it helps explain her strength in the Force. Throughout the sequel trilogy, Rey struggles to find her place in the galaxy and initially seeks purpose through her family lineage. When she discovers that her parents were nobody special and even more so when she learns of her Sith ancestry, she faces a crisis of identity. However, she ultimately chooses to find meaning in her individuality and defeats Clone Palpatine, solidifying her status as a formidable Jedi.

There you have it folks. These Jedi are in a league of their own, but that doesn’t mean someone like Mace Windu is that far off. Those on this list are the ones that you don’t have to worry much about when they enter battle. May the 4th be with you all!