Star Wars will live on but don't expect Luke Skywalker to. Mark Hamill recently provided a sad update regarding playing the role that made him the star that he is.

Appearing on the CBS Sunday Morning show, Hamill, 71, basically hung up the lightsaber when asked about his Star Wars future.

“Well, you never say never, but I just don't see any reason to [play Luke Skywalker],” Hamill said.

He continued, “Let me put it that way: I mean, they have so many stories to tell, they don't need Luke anymore. I had my time, and that's good. But that's enough.”

Mark Hamill did return as Luke Skywalker in the recent Star Wars trilogy, appearing at the end of The Force Awakens before getting a more significant role in The Last Jedi. The character dies at the end of The Last Jedi after a confrontation with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) but he would resurface in some capacity — likely as a Force ghost — in The Rise of Skywalker.

But Hamill's legacy as Luke Skywalker continues to live on. He recently spoke during the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for his late Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher as she posthumously received a star.

Outside of the galaxy far, far away, Hamill has had acclaimed roles from voicing the Joker in a number of Batman projects to voicing Merv Pumpkinhead in two episodes of The Sandman for Netflix last year. Combing up, he'll appear in a variety of projects — mostly voice-acting.

While these comments may disappoint Star Wars fans, it is refreshing to hear a star that's self-aware and willing to let a new generation take on the lead of a franchise. I'm sure if Hamill wanted to return, they'd find a way to do it. But it looks like he's willing to ride off into the sunset and allow new faces to carry the franchise.