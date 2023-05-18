Harrison Ford is a legend, and he was surprised with an award fitting for one ahead of the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere at the Cannes Film Festival: An honorary Palme d’Or.

On Thursday, Ford was met with an abundance of applause from the audience and he smiled when he was presented with an honorary Palme d’Or at the premiere of the latest Indiana Jones flick.

Harrison Ford was surprised with an honorary Palme d’Or at the #Cannes2023 premiere of #IndianaJones. “You know, I love you too” he said to the audience. “You give my life purpose and meaning and I’m grateful for that.” 🔗: https://t.co/GTXOfaT11n pic.twitter.com/vKOj2nkaTZ — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 18, 2023

“I’m very touched — I’m very moved by this. They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes. I just saw my life before my eyes,” said a choked-up Ford.

This isn’t the first time that the Cannes Film Festival has awarded an iconic actor with an honorary Palme d’Or. Just last year, they gave one to Tom Cruise ahead of Top Gun: Maverick’s screening.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dial of Destiny serves as the last time Ford will don the iconic Indiana Jones fedora and satchel. Unlike the previous four installments, Steven Spielberg did not direct the film and George Lucas didn’t write the story. Academy Award-winning director James Mangold (Logan, Ford v. Ferrari) took over the reins. It takes place in 1969 during the Space Race and Indiana (Ford) once again squares off against Nazis as the U.S. government has recruited former Nazis to help beat the Soviet Union in the race.

Harrison Ford stars as the titular hero one last time; Phoebe Waller-Bridge makes her franchise debut as Helena Shaw; Mads Mikkelsen plays Jürgen Voller, one of the former Nazis; and Antonio Banderas plays Renaldo, an old friend of Indiana. John Rhys-Davies returns from the original trilogy as Sallah.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will have its world premiere on May 18 at the Cannes Film Festival and will be released in theaters on June 30.