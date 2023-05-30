The six-episode Star Wars-Disney+ event that was Obi-Wan Kenobi has come and gone, but while it was intended as a limited series, the door cannot be closed on another season led by Ewan McGregor.

Deborah Chow had already worked in the Star Wars universe when she directed two episodes in the first season. Perhaps that led her to get the directing gig on Obi-Wan Kenobi, of which she directed all six episodes. Speaking with Deadline, it appears that Chow has not completely shut down the idea of continuing the stories of Obi-Wan.

“This was conceived as a limited series; it is closed,” said Chow.

Despite saying the book of Obi-Wan is “closed,” she continued, “There’s 10 more years before [A] New Hope, so never say never.”

That’s a fair point. Obi-Wan Kenobi took place a decade after Order 66 and Revenge of the Sith, meaning there still is a decade before the events of the first Star Wars film, A New Hope, as Chow pointed out. Perhaps there are more stories to be told, but it will be hard to top what the inaugural season of the show did.

Obi-Wan Kenobi picked up as the titular character — played by Ewan McGregor — is on a rescue mission of a young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair). Along the way, Obi-Wan encounters a number of enemies, but none more personal than Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). The first season of Obi-Wan brought the first live-action confrontation between McGregor and Christensen in over 15 years, and it was as epic as you’d expect. A second season, while having a decade of time to play in, would be hard to top. But if the right idea is there and the filmmakers and cast are confident, perhaps a second season could be even better.