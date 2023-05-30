Right after the first four Indiana Jones films hit Disney+, the streaming service has it all in June from a dual-premiere of Searchlight’s latest Cheetos flick to the debut of a new MCU series. Here’s everything coming to the streaming service next month.

New to Disney+ in June 2023

June 2

Pride from Above

June 7

America’s National Parks

Avatar: The Way of Water — James Cameron’s epic sequel to 2009’s Avatar will finally hit Disney+ this June after coming out in theaters last December.

First Alaskans (Season 2)

June 9

Hailey’s on It! (Season 1, 6 episodes)

Flamin’ Hot — the true story about the creation of the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos flavor has a dual premiere with Hulu and will be available on both Hulu and Disney+ beginning on June 9.

June 14

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (Season 2)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 5, 5 episodes)

Pupstruction (Season 1, 8 episodes)

Raven’s Home (Season 6, 4 episodes)

June 16

Pretty Freekin Scary (Season 1, 7 episodes)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Villains of Valley View (Season 2, 5 episodes)

Stan Lee — this upcoming film is being dubbed as the “official” documentary about Stan Lee and will tell the story of his life, career, and legacy through archive material.

June 21

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (Season 1)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (Season 1, 9 episodes)

Secret Invasion (Episode 1) — Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) finally gets to lead his own series and will be investigating the pending Skrull invasion. Fan favorites including Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) will appear in the series.

June 23

World’s Best

June 28

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 2, 7 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2, 5 episodes)

Home Improvement (Seasons 1-8)

Home in the Wild

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian — The Making of Season 3 (Episode 1)

Week-End Family (Season 2)

Secret Invasion (Episode 2)