On a day when Disney has had to announce a number of release date delays to their MCU projects, it appears that the galaxy far, far away wasn't safe either as two Star Wars films have had release dates shifted due to the WGA writers' strike.

It's being reported that the Star Wars film scheduled for December 19, 2025, has been delayed until May 22, 2026. Another Star Wars film that has yet to be titled was added to the release calendar for December 18, 2026.

While it's unclear which films these are, perhaps they are two of the films announced at this year's Star Wars Celebration. Not much is known about any of those films except that Daisy Ridley will return in one of them.

The ongoing WGA strike has been hitting Hollywood hard. The MCU just had to shift release dates for seven of its upcoming films and their Daredevil: Born Again series had to shut down production for a day (this is not the first occurrence of this) yesterday thanks to picketing lines.

The Star Wars franchise has been very television-heavy in recent years. Rise of Skywalker was the last feature film released, and that was on December 20, 2019. The Mandalorian took off for Disney+ around that time of 2019 as well and kicked off a slew of live-action Star Wars television series such as The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and the upcoming Ahsoka series. On the animated side, Disney+ has produced a number of projects including The Bad Batch, Visions, and Tales of the Jedi. But those waiting for more live-action feature films will, unfortunately, have to wait just a little bit longer.