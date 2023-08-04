Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi star, and Ahsoka star Mary Elizabeth Winstead's home is filled with Star Wars toys. The latter revealed their son's favorite Star Wars toys.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly for their cover story ahead of the premiere of Ahsoka (interviews conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike), Winstead revealed what toys her son, Laurie, who's 2, has. “In terms of our son's favorite toys, he's got his Grogu, he's got Lola from the Obi-Wan series, and there's a lot of Dadas around from different eras of Obi-Wan,” she said with a laugh. “He always knows that if he sees any sort of Obi-Wan figure around, that's Dada. That's what he knows it as right now.”

This is adorable news, and it must be weird for McGregor to step around his house and see little versions of himself on the floor.

Ewan McGregor portrayed the of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel Star Wars trilogy before reprising the role in the self-titled Disney+ series last year.

Now, his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, takes her turn in the Star Wars universe as Hera Syndulla in Ahsoka. She takes over the role in live-action form after Vanessa Marshall voiced her in Rebels, Forces of Destiny, The Bad Batch, and the video game Squadrons.

The Ahsoka spin-off series stars Rosario Dawson as the titular character and follows her journey after the fall of the Empire. Dawson first portrayed the role in the second season of another Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian. Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ray Stevenson, and Lars Mikkelsen also star in the series.

Ahsoka will premiere its first two episodes on August 23 on Disney+.