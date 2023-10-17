Star Wars The Clone Wars is coming to Minecraft. Yes, that's a true statement. Minecraft Live saw several exciting new announcements this past week, but this one tops them all.

It's an incredibly exciting announcement, both for the Minecraft and Star Wars fanbase. The trailer is action-packed, filled with cameos and fan favorites throughout its short runtime. The opening shot of the Jedi Temple immediately followed by the Jedi Council is epic. Fans are treated to many familiar faces, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Mace Windu, and more. There's even a sinister appearance from General Grievous, who's accompanied by two of his bodyguards before igniting his four sabers.

The most exciting concept to come from the Star Wars DLC is that players will train their own Jedi to become a Jedi Knight. Star Wars The Clone Wars is known for its action-packed adventures, which players will now get to take part in as their own Jedi. The DLC is focused on the Jedi training and taking on exciting missions with the Jedi Masters mentioned above.

To add to the excitement, will get to customize their lightsaber, and even travel with an astromech droid similar to R2-D2. Minecraft is famous for its customization and creativity, and there's building a lightsaber is a perfect way to capitalize on that.

Jedi missions will be based around rising in the ranks of the Jedi order. Beginning as a Padawan and growing into a Jedi Knight, players will be able to travel across the galaxy. The trailer even shows a kyber crystal on a seemingly distant planet. Perhaps the first mission of the Jedi journey will involve seeking out the crystal to build a lightsaber.

Star Wars The Clone Wars is one of the fan favorites in the galaxy. Minecraft's addition to the game is sure to create a lot of buzz as the new Jedi will be joining the galaxy in just a few weeks. While this isn't the first time Star Wars will be introduced into Minecraft, it very well may be the most exciting. Star Wars: The Path of the Jedi comes to Minecraft on November 7th.

