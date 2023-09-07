Starfield has a console where you can enter commands to make your journey along the stars a little easier – check out this Starfield Console guide for the command list and all the cheats you can enter.

Starfield Console

The console in Starfield is only available on the PC version and can be accessed by pressing the tilde (~) key. When you open the console for the first time for every play session, you will get a warning that notifies you that using some commands may disable Achievements.



Starfield help Command and Item IDs

help [query] – View details. Useful for the player.addItem command. example: help “.43” will search for all matches. In this case, you want the corresponding item's value in the middle of the parentheses.

– View details. Useful for the player.addItem command.

Important item IDs:

Credits – 0000000f

Digipicks – 000000a

Best Starfield Console Commands

tgm – Enables God Mode. Receive no damage, gain infinite stamina and carry weight.

– Enables God Mode. Receive no damage, gain infinite stamina and carry weight. tcl – Toggles collision, or “noclip.” Can get you through locked doors and walls.

– Toggles collision, or “noclip.” Can get you through locked doors and walls. kah – “kill all hostiles,” instantly killing all hostile units nearby.

– “kill all hostiles,” instantly killing all hostile units nearby. player.addItem [ID] <value> – Add the item to your inventory. See here how to find item IDs.

– Add the item to your inventory. See here how to find item IDs. player.setLevel <value> – Sets the player to the level. If you are currently level 10, executing player.setLevel 12 will bring you to level 12.

– Sets the player to the level. If you are currently level 10, executing player.setLevel 12 will bring you to level 12. setforcespeechchallengealwayssucceed 1 – Pass all speech prompts. Setting it to 0 fails fails all speech prompts.

Player Command List

– Toggles collision, or “noclip.” Can get you through locked doors and walls. tim – Enables Immortal Mode. Receive damage, but never die.

– Enables Immortal Mode. Receive damage, but never die. tdetect – Be undetectable in stealth.

– Be undetectable in stealth. psb – Player Starborn; add all powers.

– Player Starborn; add all powers. player.addItem [ID] <value> – Add the item to your inventory. See here how to find item IDs.

– Add the item to your inventory. See here how to find item IDs. game.addperkpoints <value> – Adds Skill Points.

– Adds Skill Points. player.setav starpowerrecoverrate <value> – Changes the speed at which the power bar recovers. The default is 1.

– Changes the speed at which the power bar recovers. The default is 1. player.setav starpower <value> – Sets maximum Star Power bar. Default is 60.

– Sets maximum Star Power bar. Default is 60. player.addperk [perk ID] – Adds skill, trait, or background. Check here for perk IDs.

– Adds skill, trait, or background. Check here for perk IDs. player.removeperk [perk ID] – Removes skill, trait, or background.

– Removes skill, trait, or background. player.setLevel <value> – Sets the player to the level. If you are currently level 10, executing player.setLevel 12 will bring you to level 12.

– Sets the player to the level. If you are currently level 10, executing player.setLevel 12 will bring you to level 12. player.setav carryweight <value> – Sets the player's carry weight to the value.

– Sets the player to the level. If you are currently level 10, executing player.setLevel 12 will bring you to level 12. player.setav speedmult <value> – Set player speed multiplier. Anything lower than 100 will make you slower, and above 100 will make you faster.

– Set player speed multiplier. Anything lower than 100 will make you slower, and above 100 will make you faster. player.setav health <value> – Set player maximum health.

– Set player maximum health. setgs fJumpFallDamageMult 0 – Disables fall damage

Disables fall damage player.kill – Kill player character

– Kill player character showlooksmenu player 1 – Open full character creator with traits and background.

– Open full character creator with traits and background. showlooksmenu player 2 – Open partial character creator, cosmetics only. Traits and Background are retained

– Open partial character creator, cosmetics only. Traits and Background are retained sexchange – Change player gender, but returns you to the default look.

– Change player gender, but returns you to the default look. showmenu sleepwaitmenu – Open the pass time menu.

– Open the pass time menu. setgs fPickPocketMinChance 100 and setgs fPickPocketMaxChance 100 – Execute both to succeed all pickpocket attempts.

Equipment Console Commands

SetGS uSpaceshipMaximumOwnedSpaceships <value> – Sets maximum ownable ships.

– Sets maximum ownable ships. [WeaponID].amod <modID> – Attach mod to weapon. Drop a weapon then click on it while the console is open to view its Weapon ID.

– Attach mod to weapon. Drop a weapon then click on it while the console is open to view its Weapon ID. SetGS fHandScannerScanRange <value> – Changes range of the hand scanner. Value is in meters.

World Console Commands

tm – Toggles UI visibility.

– Toggles UI visibility. tfc – Enables Free Camera.

– Enables Free Camera. tgp – Toggles pause.

– Toggles pause. kah – “kill all hostiles,” instantly killing all hostile units nearby.

– “kill all hostiles,” instantly killing all hostile units nearby. killall – Kill all units nearby.

– Kill all units nearby. tmm 1 – Reveals all map markers on your current planet's surface. This seems to be permanent and irreversible.

– Reveals all map markers on your current planet's surface. This seems to be permanent and irreversible. passtime <value > – Passes time in hours.

– Passes time in hours. setgravityscale <value> – Set local gravity.

– Set local gravity. unlock – Unlocks targeted door or container. Target by clicking the object while the console is open.

– Unlocks targeted door or container. Target by clicking the object while the console is open. sgtm <value> – SetGlobalTimeMultiplier; changes the game speed. Anything less than 1 will slow it down, higher than 1 will speed it up.

– SetGlobalTimeMultiplier; changes the game speed. Anything less than 1 will slow it down, higher than 1 will speed it up. refuelspaceship – Refuel targeted spaceship, or player home ship if no ship is targeted.

Companion Console Commands

Note that you will have to target them by clicking the companion while the console is open before executing these commands. More details can be found in this Reddit thread.

getav com_affinity – Display the companion's current affinity.

– Display the companion's current affinity. setav com_affinity <value> – Sets the companion's affinity to the value. Conversations happen at affinity values in multiples of 100 (100, 200, 300, 400, and so on). It's suggested to set the affinity just below the next level (99, 199, 299, 399, and so on).

– Sets the companion's affinity to the value. setav com_affinitylevel <value> – Sets affinity level. 0.00 is Neutral 1.00 is Friendship 2.00 is Affection 3.00 is Commitment

– Sets affinity level. setav com_angerlevel <value> – Set anger level. 0.00 is Normal 1.00 is Reluctant 2.00 is Refusal

– Set anger level.

NPC Console Commands

kill – Kill selected NPC, or incapacitate a key character. Note that you need to click an NPC with the console open prior to executing this command.

– Kill selected NPC, or incapacitate a key character. Note that you need to click an NPC with the console open prior to executing this command. tai – Toggles AI. All NPCs will stop moving.

– Toggles AI. All NPCs will stop moving. tcai – Toggles combat AI. All NPCs become passive.

– Toggles combat AI. All NPCs become passive. resurrect – Resurrect targeted corpse.

– Resurrect targeted corpse. kah – “kill all hostiles,” instantly killing all hostile units nearby.

– “kill all hostiles,” instantly killing all hostile units nearby. forcedbleedout – Bleed out a targeted character.

Faction Bounty Console Commands

There are a lot of Factions in Starfield, some of which you can browse through by executing help fact in the console. If you want to clear your bounty with a specific faction, use player.paycrimegold 0 0 [faction ID] with the appropriate faction ID below.

Crimson Fleet – 00010B30

Freestar Collective – 000638E5

Freestar Rangers – 00096529

House Va'ruun – 002758C5

Red Mile – 002B209D

Neon / Ryujin Industries – 0026FDEA

Trade Authority – 0022E53D

United Colonies – 0005BD93

Xenofresh Corporation – 0022892D



Trait and Background Perk IDs

Traits and Background Perk IDs for use with the player.addperk and player.removeperk commands.

Traits

player.addperk 00227FDA – Alien DNA

– Alien DNA player.addperk 00227FDF – Dream Home

– Dream Home player.addperk 00227FD6 – Empath

– Empath player.addperk 00227FD7 – Extrovert

– Extrovert player.addperk 00227FD5 – Freestar Collective Settler

– Freestar Collective Settler player.addperk 00227FD9 – Hero Worshipped

– Hero Worshipped player.addperk 00227FD8 – Introvert

– Introvert player.addperk 00227FDE – Kid Stuff

– Kid Stuff player.addperk 00227FD3 – Neon Street Rat

– Neon Street Rat player.addperk 00227FD2 – Raised Enlightened

– Raised Enlightened player.addperk 00227FD1 – Raised Universal

– Raised Universal player.addperk 00227FD0 – Serpent's Embrace

– Serpent's Embrace player.addperk 00227FE2 – Spaced

– Spaced player.addperk 00227FE0 – Taskmaster

– Taskmaster player.addperk 00227FE1 – Terra Firma

– Terra Firma player.addperk 00227FD4 – United Colonies Native

Backgrounds

player.addperk 0022EC76 – Beast Hunter

– Beast Hunter player.addperk 0022EC81 – Bouncer

– Bouncer player.addperk 0022EC80 – Bounty Hunter

– Bounty Hunter player.addperk 0022EC7F – Chef

– Chef player.addperk 0022EC7E – Combat Medic

– Combat Medic player.addperk 0022EC7D – Cyber Runner

– Cyber Runner player.addperk 0022EC7C – Cyberneticist

– Cyberneticist player.addperk 0022EC7B – Diplomat

– Diplomat player.addperk 0022EC79 – Explorer

– Explorer player.addperk 0022EC78 – Gangster

– Gangster player.addperk 0022EC77 – Homesteader

– Homesteader player.addperk 0022EC7A – Industrialist

– Industrialist player.addperk 0022EC75 – Long Hauler

– Long Hauler player.addperk 0022EC73 – Pilgrim

– Pilgrim player.addperk 0022EC72 – Professor

– Professor player.addperk 0022EC74 – Ronin

Skill Perk IDs

Here are the Skill IDs for use in the player.addperk and player.removeperk commands. Execute the addperk command multiple times to level it up.

Physical Skills

player.addperk 002C59DF – Boxing

– Boxing player.addperk 002CE2DD – Fitness

– Fitness player.addperk 002CFCB2 – Stealth

– Stealth player.addperk 002C59D9 – Weight Lifting

– Weight Lifting player.addperk 002CE2E1 – Wellness

– Wellness player.addperk 002C59E2 – Energy Weapon Dissipation

– Energy Weapon Dissipation player.addperk 0028AE17 – Environmental Conditioning

– Environmental Conditioning player.addperk 0028AE29 – Gymnastics

– Gymnastics player.addperk 002CFCAD – Nutrition

– Nutrition player.addperk 002CFCAE – Pain Tolerance

– Pain Tolerance player.addperk 0028AE14 – Cellular Regeneration

– Cellular Regeneration player.addperk 002CE2A0 – Decontamination

– Decontamination player.addperk 002C5554 – Martial Arts

– Martial Arts player.addperk 002C555E – Concealment

– Concealment player.addperk 002C53B4 – Neurostrikes

– Neurostrikes player.addperk 0028AE13 – Rejuvenation

Social Skills

player.addperk 002C5A8E – Commerce

– Commerce player.addperk 002C5A94 – Gastronomy

– Gastronomy player.addperk 0022EC82 – Persuasion

– Persuasion player.addperk 0028B853 – Scavenging

– Scavenging player.addperk 002C555B – Theft

– Theft player.addperk 002CFCAF – Deception

– Deception player.addperk 002C59E1 – Diplomacy

– Diplomacy player.addperk 002C59DE – Intimidation

– Intimidation player.addperk 002C53AE – Isolation

– Isolation player.addperk 002C555F – Negotiation

– Negotiation player.addperk 002C555D – Instigation

– Instigation player.addperk 002C890D – Leadership

– Leadership player.addperk 0023826F – Outpost Management

– Outpost Management player.addperk 002C5555 – Manipulation

– Manipulation player.addperk 002C53B3 – Ship Command

– Ship Command player.addperk 002C53B0 – Xenosociology

Combat Skills

player.addperk 002CFCAB – Ballistics

– Ballistics player.addperk 002CFCB0 – Dueling

– Dueling player.addperk 002C59DD – Lasers

– Lasers player.addperk 002080FF – Pistol Certification

– Pistol Certification player.addperk 0027DF97 – Shotgun Certification

– Shotgun Certification player.addperk 002C5556 – Demolitions

– Demolitions player.addperk 00147E38 – Heavy Weapons Certification

– Heavy Weapons Certification player.addperk 0027DF96 – Incapacitation

– Incapacitation player.addperk 0027BAFD – Particle Beams

– Particle Beams player.addperk 002CE2E0 – Rifle Certification

– Rifle Certification player.addperk 002C890B – Marksmanship

– Marksmanship player.addperk 002C555A – Rapid Reloading

– Rapid Reloading player.addperk 002C53B1 – Sniper Certification

– Sniper Certification player.addperk 002C59DA – Targeting

– Targeting player.addperk 0027DF94 – Armor Penetration

– Armor Penetration player.addperk 0027CBBA – Crippling

– Crippling player.addperk 002C53AF – Sharpshooting

Science Skills

player.addperk 002C5560 – Astrodynamics

– Astrodynamics player.addperk 002CE29F – Geology

– Geology player.addperk 002CE2DF – Medicine

– Medicine player.addperk 002C555C – Research Methods

– Research Methods player.addperk 0027CBC1 – Surveying

– Surveying player.addperk 002C5557 – Botany

– Botany player.addperk 002CFCB1 – Scanning

– Scanning player.addperk 0027CBC3 – Spacesuit Design

– Spacesuit Design player.addperk 002C890C – Weapon Engineering

– Weapon Engineering player.addperk 002C5552 – Zoology

– Zoology player.addperk 0027CBBB – Astrophysics

– Astrophysics player.addperk 002CE2C0 – Chemistry

– Chemistry player.addperk 002C59E0 – Outpost Engineering

– Outpost Engineering player.addperk 002C2C5A – Aneutronic Fusion

– Aneutronic Fusion player.addperk 0027CBC2 – Planetary Habitation

– Planetary Habitation player.addperk 0004CE2D – Special Projects

Tech Skills