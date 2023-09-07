Starfield has a console where you can enter commands to make your journey along the stars a little easier – check out this Starfield Console guide for the command list and all the cheats you can enter.
Starfield Console
The console in Starfield is only available on the PC version and can be accessed by pressing the tilde (~) key. When you open the console for the first time for every play session, you will get a warning that notifies you that using some commands may disable Achievements.
Starfield help Command and Item IDs
- help [query] – View details. Useful for the player.addItem command.
- example: help “.43” will search for all matches. In this case, you want the corresponding item's value in the middle of the parentheses.
Important item IDs:
- Credits – 0000000f
- Digipicks – 000000a
Best Starfield Console Commands
- tgm – Enables God Mode. Receive no damage, gain infinite stamina and carry weight.
- tcl – Toggles collision, or “noclip.” Can get you through locked doors and walls.
- kah – “kill all hostiles,” instantly killing all hostile units nearby.
- player.addItem [ID] <value> – Add the item to your inventory. See here how to find item IDs.
- player.setLevel <value> – Sets the player to the level. If you are currently level 10, executing player.setLevel 12 will bring you to level 12.
- setforcespeechchallengealwayssucceed 1 – Pass all speech prompts. Setting it to 0 fails fails all speech prompts.
Player Command List
- tim – Enables Immortal Mode. Receive damage, but never die.
- tdetect – Be undetectable in stealth.
- psb – Player Starborn; add all powers.
- player.addItem [ID] <value> – Add the item to your inventory. See here how to find item IDs.
- game.addperkpoints <value> – Adds Skill Points.
- player.setav starpowerrecoverrate <value> – Changes the speed at which the power bar recovers. The default is 1.
- player.setav starpower <value> – Sets maximum Star Power bar. Default is 60.
- player.addperk [perk ID] – Adds skill, trait, or background. Check here for perk IDs.
- player.removeperk [perk ID] – Removes skill, trait, or background.
- player.setLevel <value> – Sets the player to the level. If you are currently level 10, executing player.setLevel 12 will bring you to level 12.
- player.setav carryweight <value> – Sets the player's carry weight to the value.
- player.setav speedmult <value> – Set player speed multiplier. Anything lower than 100 will make you slower, and above 100 will make you faster.
- player.setav health <value> – Set player maximum health.
- setgs fJumpFallDamageMult 0 – Disables fall damage
- player.kill – Kill player character
- showlooksmenu player 1 – Open full character creator with traits and background.
- showlooksmenu player 2 – Open partial character creator, cosmetics only. Traits and Background are retained
- sexchange – Change player gender, but returns you to the default look.
- showmenu sleepwaitmenu – Open the pass time menu.
- setgs fPickPocketMinChance 100 and setgs fPickPocketMaxChance 100 – Execute both to succeed all pickpocket attempts.
Equipment Console Commands
- SetGS uSpaceshipMaximumOwnedSpaceships <value> – Sets maximum ownable ships.
- [WeaponID].amod <modID> – Attach mod to weapon. Drop a weapon then click on it while the console is open to view its Weapon ID.
- SetGS fHandScannerScanRange <value> – Changes range of the hand scanner. Value is in meters.
World Console Commands
- tm – Toggles UI visibility.
- tfc – Enables Free Camera.
- tgp – Toggles pause.
- killall – Kill all units nearby.
- tmm 1 – Reveals all map markers on your current planet's surface. This seems to be permanent and irreversible.
- passtime <value> – Passes time in hours.
- setgravityscale <value> – Set local gravity.
- unlock – Unlocks targeted door or container. Target by clicking the object while the console is open.
- sgtm <value> – SetGlobalTimeMultiplier; changes the game speed. Anything less than 1 will slow it down, higher than 1 will speed it up.
- refuelspaceship – Refuel targeted spaceship, or player home ship if no ship is targeted.
Companion Console Commands
Note that you will have to target them by clicking the companion while the console is open before executing these commands. More details can be found in this Reddit thread.
- getav com_affinity – Display the companion's current affinity.
- setav com_affinity <value> – Sets the companion's affinity to the value.
- Conversations happen at affinity values in multiples of 100 (100, 200, 300, 400, and so on). It's suggested to set the affinity just below the next level (99, 199, 299, 399, and so on).
- setav com_affinitylevel <value> – Sets affinity level.
- 0.00 is Neutral
- 1.00 is Friendship
- 2.00 is Affection
- 3.00 is Commitment
- setav com_angerlevel <value> – Set anger level.
- 0.00 is Normal
- 1.00 is Reluctant
- 2.00 is Refusal
NPC Console Commands
- kill – Kill selected NPC, or incapacitate a key character. Note that you need to click an NPC with the console open prior to executing this command.
- tai – Toggles AI. All NPCs will stop moving.
- tcai – Toggles combat AI. All NPCs become passive.
- resurrect – Resurrect targeted corpse.
- forcedbleedout – Bleed out a targeted character.
Faction Bounty Console Commands
There are a lot of Factions in Starfield, some of which you can browse through by executing help fact in the console. If you want to clear your bounty with a specific faction, use player.paycrimegold 0 0 [faction ID] with the appropriate faction ID below.
- Crimson Fleet – 00010B30
- Freestar Collective – 000638E5
- Freestar Rangers – 00096529
- House Va'ruun – 002758C5
- Red Mile – 002B209D
- Neon / Ryujin Industries – 0026FDEA
- Trade Authority – 0022E53D
- United Colonies – 0005BD93
- Xenofresh Corporation – 0022892D
Traits and Background Perk IDs for use with the player.addperk and player.removeperk commands.
Traits
- player.addperk 00227FDA – Alien DNA
- player.addperk 00227FDF – Dream Home
- player.addperk 00227FD6 – Empath
- player.addperk 00227FD7 – Extrovert
- player.addperk 00227FD5 – Freestar Collective Settler
- player.addperk 00227FD9 – Hero Worshipped
- player.addperk 00227FD8 – Introvert
- player.addperk 00227FDE – Kid Stuff
- player.addperk 00227FD3 – Neon Street Rat
- player.addperk 00227FD2 – Raised Enlightened
- player.addperk 00227FD1 – Raised Universal
- player.addperk 00227FD0 – Serpent's Embrace
- player.addperk 00227FE2 – Spaced
- player.addperk 00227FE0 – Taskmaster
- player.addperk 00227FE1 – Terra Firma
- player.addperk 00227FD4 – United Colonies Native
Backgrounds
- player.addperk 0022EC76 – Beast Hunter
- player.addperk 0022EC81 – Bouncer
- player.addperk 0022EC80 – Bounty Hunter
- player.addperk 0022EC7F – Chef
- player.addperk 0022EC7E – Combat Medic
- player.addperk 0022EC7D – Cyber Runner
- player.addperk 0022EC7C – Cyberneticist
- player.addperk 0022EC7B – Diplomat
- player.addperk 0022EC79 – Explorer
- player.addperk 0022EC78 – Gangster
- player.addperk 0022EC77 – Homesteader
- player.addperk 0022EC7A – Industrialist
- player.addperk 0022EC75 – Long Hauler
- player.addperk 0022EC73 – Pilgrim
- player.addperk 0022EC72 – Professor
- player.addperk 0022EC74 – Ronin
Skill Perk IDs
Here are the Skill IDs for use in the player.addperk and player.removeperk commands. Execute the addperk command multiple times to level it up.
Physical Skills
- player.addperk 002C59DF – Boxing
- player.addperk 002CE2DD – Fitness
- player.addperk 002CFCB2 – Stealth
- player.addperk 002C59D9 – Weight Lifting
- player.addperk 002CE2E1 – Wellness
- player.addperk 002C59E2 – Energy Weapon Dissipation
- player.addperk 0028AE17 – Environmental Conditioning
- player.addperk 0028AE29 – Gymnastics
- player.addperk 002CFCAD – Nutrition
- player.addperk 002CFCAE – Pain Tolerance
- player.addperk 0028AE14 – Cellular Regeneration
- player.addperk 002CE2A0 – Decontamination
- player.addperk 002C5554 – Martial Arts
- player.addperk 002C555E – Concealment
- player.addperk 002C53B4 – Neurostrikes
- player.addperk 0028AE13 – Rejuvenation
Social Skills
- player.addperk 002C5A8E – Commerce
- player.addperk 002C5A94 – Gastronomy
- player.addperk 0022EC82 – Persuasion
- player.addperk 0028B853 – Scavenging
- player.addperk 002C555B – Theft
- player.addperk 002CFCAF – Deception
- player.addperk 002C59E1 – Diplomacy
- player.addperk 002C59DE – Intimidation
- player.addperk 002C53AE – Isolation
- player.addperk 002C555F – Negotiation
- player.addperk 002C555D – Instigation
- player.addperk 002C890D – Leadership
- player.addperk 0023826F – Outpost Management
- player.addperk 002C5555 – Manipulation
- player.addperk 002C53B3 – Ship Command
- player.addperk 002C53B0 – Xenosociology
Combat Skills
- player.addperk 002CFCAB – Ballistics
- player.addperk 002CFCB0 – Dueling
- player.addperk 002C59DD – Lasers
- player.addperk 002080FF – Pistol Certification
- player.addperk 0027DF97 – Shotgun Certification
- player.addperk 002C5556 – Demolitions
- player.addperk 00147E38 – Heavy Weapons Certification
- player.addperk 0027DF96 – Incapacitation
- player.addperk 0027BAFD – Particle Beams
- player.addperk 002CE2E0 – Rifle Certification
- player.addperk 002C890B – Marksmanship
- player.addperk 002C555A – Rapid Reloading
- player.addperk 002C53B1 – Sniper Certification
- player.addperk 002C59DA – Targeting
- player.addperk 0027DF94 – Armor Penetration
- player.addperk 0027CBBA – Crippling
- player.addperk 002C53AF – Sharpshooting
Science Skills
- player.addperk 002C5560 – Astrodynamics
- player.addperk 002CE29F – Geology
- player.addperk 002CE2DF – Medicine
- player.addperk 002C555C – Research Methods
- player.addperk 0027CBC1 – Surveying
- player.addperk 002C5557 – Botany
- player.addperk 002CFCB1 – Scanning
- player.addperk 0027CBC3 – Spacesuit Design
- player.addperk 002C890C – Weapon Engineering
- player.addperk 002C5552 – Zoology
- player.addperk 0027CBBB – Astrophysics
- player.addperk 002CE2C0 – Chemistry
- player.addperk 002C59E0 – Outpost Engineering
- player.addperk 002C2C5A – Aneutronic Fusion
- player.addperk 0027CBC2 – Planetary Habitation
- player.addperk 0004CE2D – Special Projects
Tech Skills
- player.addperk 002CE2C2 – Ballistic Weapon Systems
- player.addperk 00146C2C – Boost Pack Training
- player.addperk 002CFCAC – Piloting
- player.addperk 002CE2E2 – Security
- player.addperk 002C5559 – Targeting Control Systems
- player.addperk 002C59DB – Energy Weapon Systems
- player.addperk 002CE2DE – Engine Systems
- player.addperk 00143B6B – Payloads
- player.addperk 002C2C59 – Shield Systems
- player.addperk 002C5558 – Missile Weapon Systems
- player.addperk 002C2C5B – Particle Beam Weapon Systems
- player.addperk 002C5553 – Robotics
- player.addperk 002C59DC – Starship Design
- player.addperk 002AC953 – Starship Engineering
- player.addperk 0027B9ED – Automated Weapon Systems
- player.addperk 0008C3EE – Boost Assault Training