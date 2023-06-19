From the character to the original voice actor, Starfield will see the return of the Adoring Fan, Oblivion's most loved (hated) NPC.

Originally seen during the recent Starfield Direct (timestamped in the embedded video above), the Adoring Fan makes a return to Starfield. Players could pick the Hero Worshipped Trait when creating their character, which has the following description:

You've earned the attention of an annoying “Adoring Fan” who will show up randomly and jabber at you incessantly. On the plus side, he'll join your ship's crew and give you gifts…

The video then showed said fan approaching the player, all while exclaiming “By the Terra, by the Terra, by the Terra!”

This is not the first time that such an NPC was added to a Bethesda game. When The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion launched back in 2006, players could get a similar NPC to follow them around. This starts once the player reaches the rank of Grand Champion in the Arena. Since his introduction to Oblivion, he has become one of the most infamous followers in Oblivion, to the point of being a walking meme.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

What's funny is that the Adoring Fan in Starfield sports almost the same appearance as his Oblivion counterpart. They both sport a yellow hair color and have a hairstyle that goes towards the center of their head. They also share the same mannerisms, following the player wherever they go. Interestingly, their appearance and mannerisms aren't the only things they share.

Craig Sechler, who provided the voice for the original Adoring Fan, makes a return in Starfield. A video on his TikTok account showed him watching the Starfield direct section that showed off the Worshipped Hero trait, while also saying his lines from Oblivion in character. He even wears the self-same haircut from the Oblivion version of his character.

This was definitely an intentional design choice and not just an easter egg that Bethesda developers decided to put into the game. Whether you love or hate the Adoring Fan, he is here to stay in Starfield.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.