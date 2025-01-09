Mason Marchment has missed each of the Dallas Stars' last five games, and the key forward is still weeks away from a potential return to the lineup, head coach Pete DeBoer confirmed on Wednesday.

“He had fractures in his nose and facial area. I don’t believe it was the orbital bone, but in his face and he had surgery,” the head coach told KTCK Dallas. Marchment's recovery estimate is approximately four weeks, said DeBoer; he's currently “a week to 10 days into that.”

The 29-year-old underwent in-season surgery to repair an injury he suffered after taking a puck to the face in January. He didn't travel with the team for its five-game East Coast road trip, and is still considered week-to-week.

Marchment was hit in the face during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on December 27. Bleeding profusely from the play, he was taken to hospital during the first intermission. The swelling to his face was so severe, doctors had to wait over a week to decide how to proceed. Ultimately, a surgical procedure was necessary, which will cost Marchment the next couple of weeks of the campaign at least.

The Uxbridge, Ontario native has been excellent this season; he's up to 12 goals and 27 points in 33 games. He was second on the team in points — behind only Matt Duchene — at the time of his ailment. Now in his third season with the Stars, Marchment is up to 169 points in 272 National Hockey League games.

Despite losing the effective forward in alarming fashion, it's at least positive to hear that Marchment is on the road to recovery. And the Stars have been on a tear as of late, looking like one of the league's best teams over the last two weeks.

Stars surging after tough stretch late in 2024

Even without Marchment and Tyler Seguin in the lineup — the latter had hip surgery and will be out months — Dallas has found a way to win each of its last five games.

After a tough ending to 2024, the Stars have scored 21 goals over the heater, en route to victories over the Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, Utah Hockey Club and New York Rangers, in that order.

With that, DeBoer's club is up to 25-13-1 and third place in the Central Division. They're just seven points back of the first place Winnipeg Jets — with three games in hand — and just eight behind the Vegas Golden Knights in the President's Trophy race.

After advancing to back-to-back Western Conference Finals in each of the last two postseasons, the Stars are looking to finally get over the hump come spring. Whenever he is ready to return, Marchment should be a crucial part of that quest.

After beating New York in the first tilt of the five-game road trip, Dallas is back in action in Philadelphia to play the Flyers on Thursday night. Puck drops just past 7:00 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Center.