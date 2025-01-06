ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Stars begin their road trip as they face the New York Rangers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Stars-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Stars come into the game at 24-13-1 on the year, which places them in third in the Central Division. Still, they are seven points out of first place, which has the Stars potentially looking to make moves at the trade deadline to bolster the roster. Still, the Stars have won four straight, and last time out, played the Utah Hockey Club. After a scoreless first period, both teams would score twice in the second period. After a scoreless this period, the game would head to overtime, where Thomas Harley would win the game on an overtime goal for the Stars.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are 18-20-1, sitting in seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They have struggled as of late, but the Rangers are still optimistic. After losing 7-4 to the Capitals on Saturday, the Rangers faced the Blackhawks on Sunday. Tyler Bertuzzi scored first to give the Blackhawks the 1-0 lead, but it would be all Rangers from there. Johnny Brodzinski scored to tie the game in the first period, and the Rangers would add another goal in the period. They would add three more in the second, on their way to a 6-2 win.

Here are the Stars-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Rangers Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -152

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Stars vs Rangers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Stars top line is led by Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. Robertson leads the line in points, sitting second on the team in points this year. He has nine goals and 21 assists on the year with three goals and four assists on the power play. Hintz leads the team in goals, having 18 goals and six assists on the year, with four goals and two assists on the power play.

Matt Duchene leads the Stars in points this year. He has scored 15 goals and 22 assists this year while having three goals and eight assists on the power play. Duchene is currently playing on the second line and is joined on the line by Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston. Benn has ten goals and 17 assists on the year, while Johnston has nine goals and 20 assists this year.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal for the Stars in this one. He is 19-9-1 on the year with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He is tied for second in the NHL in wins, while sixth in goals-against average. Oettinger has been solid in his last five games, giving up three or fewer goals in all of them, and being above .930 in save percentage in three.

The Stars are projected to be shooting on Jonathan Quick for the Rangers in this one. Quick is 6-5-0 with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Still, he has lost four of his last five, and last time out gave up six goals on just 27 shots.

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Artemi Panarin leads the team in goals and points this year while playing on the top line for the Rangers. Panarin leads the team in goals and points this year, coming in with 16 goals and 24 assists on the year. Further, he has five goals and eight assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Vincent Trochek. Trochek comes into the game with 11 goals and 13 assists, sitting fifth on the team in points. Alexis Lafreniere rounds out the line, coming in with nine goals and 13 assists.

It is Adam Fox, the blue-liner, who is second on the team in points and leads the team in assists. He comes into the game with a goal and 29 assists this year while having 11 assists on the power play. Will Cuylle has also been solid, playing on the third line currently. He is third on the team in points, coming in with 11 goals and 13 assists. Finally, Mika Zibanejad comes in with eight goals and 16 assists, playing on the second line.

Final Stars-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Stars come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. A major reason is the defense. They are first in the NHL in goals against per game, and first on the penalty kill. Further, they have a much better goaltender in this matchup. The Stars are also scoring 3.21 goals per game this year. Meanwhile, the Rangers have struggled on defense as of late, giving up 28 goals in their last seven games. Expect the goals to continue being scored on them as the Stars take the win.

Final Stars-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-152)