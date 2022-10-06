Stars lock in Jason Robertson to massive four-year extension

The Dallas Stars and forward Jason Robertson spent the entire season discussing a new contract. With the NHL season ever so close, the two sides finally came together on a deal.

NHL insider Kevin Weeks reports the Stars and Robertson have agreed to a four-year extension. According to the former NHL goaltender, the Stars forward will receive an annual average value of $7.75 million. The Stars later confirmed the deal.

Robertson has been something of a revelation for Dallas in recent years. Last year represented a breakout campaign for the former second-round pick. He scored 41 goals and 79 points in 74 games as the Stars qualified for the playoffs.

In Dallas’s seven-game series against the Calgary Flames, Robertson continued to contribute. He scored a goal and recorded four points in the series, but the Stars lost.

There is an argument to be made that the Michigan native is one of the game’s most clutch performers. He led the league with 11 game-winning goals in 2021-22.

This deal means the team have now locked in their second top young star for the next few years. Dallas signed goalie Jake Oettinger to a three-year contract in early September. Oettinger was a standout during the team’s run to the playoffs.

With a new head coach, Dallas will look to make a run this season. It isn’t entirely out of the question, either. Robertson and Oettinger join veteran stars Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, as well as top blueliner Miro Heiskanen. With a core like that, Dallas cannot be counted out of Stanley Cup contention in 2022-23.