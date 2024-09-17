The Dallas Stars have made some deep playoff runs over the past few seasons, but they can't seem to make the Stanley Cup Final. Stars fans are hopeful that Dallas can turn things around in the 2024-25 NHL season. The Stars recently re-signed one of their veterans to a long-term extension.

Dallas agreed to a contract extension with defenseman Esa Lindell on Tuesday, per NHL insider Chris Johnston. It is a five-year deal worth $26.25 million, for an average of $5.25 million per season.

Lindell was a pending unrestricted free agent but will now stay in Dallas through the 2029-30 season.

This is a deal that Dallas always needed to make to keep their veteran defenseman. Lindell is one of the NHL's best stay-at-home defenseman who uses his strong skating ability to keep himself in the right position.

Will Stars get a deal done with Thomas Harley before training camp?

Stars fans will now turn their attention to Thomas Harley. He is a restricted free agent and has yet to sign with the Stars and there is not much time before training camp begins.

Stars general manager Jim Nill claimed that the team was having “healthy” negotiations with Harley as recently as one month ago. However, it seems the two sides haven't gained much traction since then.

“We’re having healthy communication, we’re having talks,” Nill said in August, via The Dallas Morning News. “We’re going to get him signed. I’m not too concerned … If I had $30 million in cap, I’d have no trouble saying, ‘Well, let’s project out eight years here and see what he is,’ but we’re a good team with a lot of young players coming up, so we’ve got to make sure we manage the dollars the correct way.”

Perhaps getting Lindell's deal done first was a necessary step towards Harley and the Stars agreeing on the terms of a contract extension.

There is only one day until Dallas stars training camp. Stars fans are hoping for a Harley deal ASAP.