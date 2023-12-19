The latest on Jake Stars goalie Jake Oettinger.

The Dallas Stars will be without goalie Jake Oettinger after sustaining a lower-body injury in last Friday's matchup versus the Ottawa Senators at home. However, the injury appears not serious enough to keep him out for the rest of the season, according to Dallas head coach Pete DeBoer (h/t NHL.com).

“Had all the relevant tests and everything done, so we got some good news,” Stars coach Peter DeBoer said Monday. “Obviously, there is something there, but nothing long, long term. If I had to put it on a scale of terrible news to good news it was really close to much further to the good news. So I would call him shorter term. Probably still week to week, but good news on that front.”

Stars to miss Jake Oettinger for a while due to injury

Nevertheless, the Stars are going to miss Oettinger, who is having a solid campaign in front of the net. In 21 games (all starts) in the 2023-24 NHL regular season, Oettinger has put together an 11-7-2 record. He has a .901 save percentage to go along with a 2.93 goals allowed per game average.

Oettinger suffered the injury early in the Senators game, leaving the contest in the first period, and was replaced between the pipes by Scott Wedgewood, who turned away all but two of the Senators' 27 shots on goal with him on the ice.

Prior to Monday's home game against the Seattle Kraken, the Stars were just 19th in the league with 3.14 goals allowed per game and 21st in expected goals against (5-on-5) with a 57.8 percent clip.