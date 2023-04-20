The Dallas Stars came out victorious in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Minnesota Wild to even the series at 1-1. They were, however, without veteran forward Joe Pavelski after he was knocked out of Game 1 due to a nasty hit from Wild defenceman Matthew Dumba.

Pavelski missed Game 2 and is now set to miss at least the next two games as he heads to concussion protocol. He will not travel with the team to Minnesota.

Pavelski has been a standout player with the Stars over the last two seasons. In 2021-2022, his age-37 season, Pavelski notched a career-high 81 points. He followed it up with a 77-point season this year and added a point in the first game of the playoffs before he exited the game.

Pavelski is a playoff veteran, having taken the ice for 169 postseason games. He has 126 points in his playoff career and led the 2014-2015 postseason with 14 goals.

The Stars are hoping to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in three seasons. They lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Calgary Flames in the first round last season, dropping a decisive Game 7 in overtime.

While hockey players surely are some tough dudes (just see Morgan Barron), a concussion of any sort is nothing to mess around with. Joe Pavelski would do anything to get back on the ice and help the Stars win some playoff games. However, he and the team have to be smart and think about his long-term health.