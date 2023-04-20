Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The series shifts to Minneapolis as the Dallas Stars face the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of the First Round Series of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. We are at the Xcel Energy Center, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Stars-Wild Game 3 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Stars defeated the Wild 7-3 in Game 2 to send the series back to Minnesota tied 1-1. Initially, Roope Hintz started the fun when he stole a pass on a penalty kill and scored a goal to put the Stars up on the board. The Stars got a powerplay a little later, and Miro Heiskanen started the transition by passing to Jason Robertson, who fired it toward the net to Tyler Seguin, who redirected it into the net to give the Stars a 2-0 lead. Amazingly, the Stars had two goals in their first seven shots after going scoreless over their final 41 shots of Game 1.

The Wild struck back in the second period when they earned a breakaway, and Gustav Nyquist backhanded a shot toward the net, and Oskar Sundqvist caught the rebound and put it back in to cut the deficit. However, the Stars generated some distance when Hintz maneuvered through two skaters before handing it off to Jamie Benn, who fired it into the net to put the Stars up 3-1. Dallas struck a minute later when Evgenii Dadonov blasted a goal to make it 4-1.

But the Wild had some fight in them, as Matt Boldy angled a shot off the Dallas defender, and Marcus Johansson used the bounce to pluck it back into the net to cut the deficit to 4-2. Then, Frederick Gaudreau skipped off to a breakaway and flipped it past goalie Jake Oettinger to make it 4-3. But the Stars answered back as Heiskanen flipped a shot that redirected off Dadonov’s stick and into the net for his second goal of the game. Next, the Stars struck second later when Hintz intercepted a pass and went off to the races, and fired it past Marc-Andre Fleury for another goal.

Here are the Stars-Wild Game 3 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Stars-Wild Game 3 Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-265)

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+215)

Over: 5.5 (-105)

Under: 5.5 (-115)

How To Watch Stars vs. Wild Game 3

TV: Sportsnet 1, TVAS and BSN

Stream: NHL

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

The Stars have the odds in their favor. Ultimately, the team that has won Game 2 has won the series 52.2 percent of the time. The Stars displayed amazing talent in Game 2. Likewise, everyone played a role. The Stars prevailed despite the absence of Joe Pavelski.

Robertson had a goal and two assists. Additionally, Benn has a goal and an assist. Seguin produced a goal. Meanwhile, Heiskanen procured four assists. Dadonov showed up in full, producing two goals. Hintz had a hat trick, finishing it off in the third period. Large, this offense fired on all cylinders. The Stars also went 3 for 6 on the powerplay.

Oettinger did an adequate job of keeping the Stars ahead. Significantly, he made 23 saves while allowing three goals. The Stars also helped their goalie by winning 56 percent of the faceoffs. Also, the Stars blocked 15 shots.

The Stars will cover the spread if they can continue to capitalize on the powerplay. Then, they must not allow the Wild to spring free.

Why The Wild Could Cover The Spread

The Wild let the game get out of hand because of a lack of discipline. Also, their top stars did not produce. Kirill Kaprozov did not produce a point and had a plus/minus rating of -2. Mats Zuccarello had one assist but also had a plus/minus rating of -2. Unfortunately, Ryan Hartman, who produced the Game 1 winner, did not play due to an injury. Boldy also had an assist but also endured a plus/minus rating of -3. Likewise, Jared Spurgeon produced a plus/minus rating of -3. The Wild also won 44 percent of their faceoffs while going 1 for 5 on the powerplay.

Fleury had a bad night, allowing seven goals. Sadly, he also had to endure many penalty kills as the Wild took 52 penalty minutes. The Wild blocked 18 shots but could not do much to prevent a potent Dallas attack.

The Wild will cover the spread if they can score early. Then, they must avoid taking too many penalties.

Final Stars-Wild Game 3 Prediction & Pick

Filip Gustavsson will likely start for the Wild. Ultimately, everyone but the Wild know he is the better goalie. Gustavsson will give the Wild a better chance to win, and Oettinger will match his energy.

Final Stars-Wild Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Under: 5.5 (-115)