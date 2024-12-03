ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Stars look to continue their winning streak as they visit the Los Angeles Kings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Stars-Kings prediction and pick.

The Stars come into the game sitting at 16-8-0 on the year, which is good for third in the Central Divison. They have also won three straight games. In their last game, they faced the Utah Hockey Club. After a scoreless first period, the Stars would score twice in the second, and go on to win the game 2-1. Meanwhile, the Kings are 14-8-3 on the year, good for second in the Pacific Division. They have won four of their last five and last time out faced the Ottawa Senators. The Kings struck first, but the Senators would tie it, and the game would be tied at two going into the third. The Kings would add three goals in the third period to win the game 5-2.

Here are the Stars-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Kings Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -120

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Stars vs Kings

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Stars top line is led by Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Evgenii Dadonov. Robertson led the team last year in points, having 29 goals, 51 assists, and 80 total points. Robertson has five goals and nine assists this year. Meanwhile, Hintz was third on the team in points, scoring 30 goals and having 35 assists. He has ten goals and five assists this year. Finally, Dadonov has seven goals and three assists, with three goals on the power play.

Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene lead the second line. Marchment had 22 goals and 31 assists last year. Furthermore, he has ten goals and 14 assists on the year. Duchene has 12 goals and ten16assists this year, which places him first on the team in goals, assists, and points this year. Tyler Seguin has also been solid. He has nine goals and 11 assists on the year, good for a third-ranked 20 points. He also has three power-play goals. Finally, Logan Stankoven has four goals and 11 assists on the year.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal for the Stars in this one. He is 13-4-0 on the year with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He is second in the NHL in wins, while sitting top ten in goals-against average and save percentage. He stopped 26 of 27 shots in his last start, taking his four win in five games, and also the fourth time in five games having a save percentage over .900.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings' top line is led by Anze Kopitar. Kopitar comes into the game with eight goals and 21 assists on the year with two goals and eight assists on the power play. He is joined by Adrian Kempe. Kempe has 12 goals and 12 assists on the year, with two goals and three assists on the power play. He also has a shorthanded goal. Rounding out the top line is Alex Turcotte. Turcotte has just two goals with six assists this year.

Meanwhile, Alex Laferriere has been solid this year as well. He has 11 goals and nine assists on the year. He anchors the third line, while Trevor Moore and Kevin Fiala anchor the second. Moore has four goals and 11 assists this year, while Fiala has scored nine times with seven assists. Fiala has also been great on the power play with four goals and five assists. Finally, Brandt Clarke provides production from the blue line. He comes into the game with three goals and 13 assists on the year.

David Rittich is expected to be in goal for the Kings in this one. He is 9-6-0 on the year with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. In his last start, he stopped 20 of 22 shots in a win. It was the fourth time in his last five games he has been above .900 in save percentage. Still, the one miss he allowed seven goals on 21 shots in a loss to the Sharks.

Final Stars-Kings Prediction & Pick

The odds in this NHL game suggest a tight contest. The Stars are scoring 3.38 goals per game, but have been great on defense. They are fifth in the NHL on the penalty kill, while sitting tied for third in goals against per game. The Kings are scoring 3.04 goals per game, but are also fifth in the NHL in goals against per game. Expect a tight, and low-scoring game, but with the better goaltender and offense, take the Stars.

Final Stars-Kings Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-120)