Stats Perform and Urban Edge Network (UEN) have created a new HBCU + FCS National Player of the Year award. In addition, the two groups recently released A 20-player watchlist for the highly anticipated award.

While 129 FCS schools compete in Division I college football, some of the best athletes from HBCUs have gone unrecognized. However, recent Buck Buchanan Award winners, given to the top defensive player in the FCS, have showcased the talent that HBCUs have to offer. In 2023, Former Tennessee State defensive end Terrell Allen earned the Buchanan Award after posting 60 total tackles with 13.5 sacks and 5 forced fumbles.

This new award aims to further promote players like Allen. Players such as Grambling State QB Myles Crawley, Mississippi Valley State TE Jaxson Davis, and Alabama State LB Rico Dozier highlight how Stats Perform and UEN focus on rewarding the best player, regardless of position.

Crawley, a 6'4″, 210-pound redshirt senior QB, was named the SWAC's 2024 preseason offensive player of the year. In 2023, he threw for 2,303 yards and 16 touchdown passes while completing over 60% of his passes.

Davis, a TE standing at 6'5″ and 210 pounds, hauled in 36 receptions for 406 yards and 3 touchdowns, stats which earned him 2023 Stats Perform FCS Freshman All-American honors.

As a transfer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Dozier looks to make an instant impact for Alabama State. The 5'11”, 208-pound LB earned a spot on the All-SWAC preseason first team. Over his career, he has recorded 210 tackles with 17.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.

The award also focuses on highlighting as many HBCU programs as possible. 21 FCS HBCU programs, including the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) are eligible to have a player win the award.

UEN is a Black-owned media company that is dedicated to raising the profile of HBCU athletes and culture. Stats perform is a premium sports data and AI leader. The two announced a comprehensive partnership on July. 2, 2024.

For the full 20-player award watchlist, visit theanalyst.com.