Valve needs no press conferences or gaming festivals to reveal their next handheld gaming console: the Steam Deck OLED.

When other companies unveil their flashy new consoles, they do so in press conferences or gaming festivals. When they unveiled their new Steam Deck OLED, Valve thought it would just be a waste of time and money.

Introducing the Brand-New Steam Deck OLED

Less than two years after the release of the original Steam Deck, the revolutionary handheld PC gaming machine that Valve developed, the company is now introducing a brand-new version of the device that has an improved, larger screen and better built-in storage. Starting at $549, the new machine also boasts better battery life, faster downloads, and a lighter, cooler device.

For those who already have an existing Steam Deck, however, you should double-check the new device before selling the older one. While the additional features and quality-of-life improvements of the OLED version are well worth the increased price tag, these are mostly design polishes rather than a new take on the device. The new Steam Deck OLED is almost identical in terms of appearance to the original design, with very minuscule (but still noticeable) changes to its face buttons, twin sticks, and bumpers, although Valve also says that the new version is easier to mod and tinker with.

Those who still haven't gotten their own handheld PC gaming device should also think about the pros and cons of the new Steam Deck OLED. While the Steam Deck definitely has advantages over its competition thanks to its built-in SteamOS making Steam games run natively on the device with no additional tinkering, its competitors like the ROG Ally and the Legion GO have arguably better hardware, and the OLED version does not change this fact.

Going on sale on November 16, the Steam Deck OLED comes in a 512GB version and a 1TB version, both of which are brought to you by built-in NVMe SSD storage sticks. These retail at $549.00 and $649.00 respectively, with a limited-edition version with a different colorway and carrying case going for $679.00, and is only available in the United States and Canada. At $399.00, the original 256GB LCD Steam Deck now costs less than it used to, making it also another viable option for those looking to snag one during the holidays.