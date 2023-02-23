Wondering when to next empty your wallet for Gabe Newell? You’re in luck, as Steam recently announced the dates for the next Steam sales this 2023.

Steam sales have always been a time for players to get their hands on various games at a discounted price. It’s the perfect opportunity for players to try out the games they’ve been wanting to try out. It’s also a great time to buy games for you and your friends to enjoy. As such, it’s always a good idea to know when exactly the dates of the Steam sales are. This is so you can prepare for them and not be surprised when they arrive.

On its website, Steam classifies its sales into three categories. Major Seasonal Sales are the sales that happen four times a year and affect most, if not all Steam games. As the name implies, these happen once during Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall. Themed Sale Events are small-scale sales that affect specific genres, like Stealth, Puzzle Games, and more. Finally, there are Steam Next Fests, like the recently concluded February Steam Next Fest. These happen thrice a year and are a place for players to enjoy demos, as well as discounts for upcoming games.

With that out of the way, let’s take look at the schedule and dates for the next Steam sales.

Mystery Fest: February 20 – 27, 2023 (Themed Sale)

Spring Sale: March 16 – 23, 2023 (Major Seasonal Sale)

Puzzle Fest: April 24 – May 1, 2023 (Themed Sale)

Sports Fest: May 15 – 22, 2023 (Themed Sale)

Next Fest: June 19 – 26, 2023

Summer Sale: June 29 – July 13, 2023 (Major Seasonal Sale)

Stealth Fest: July 24 – 31, 2023 (Themed Sale)

Visual Novel Fest: August 7 – 14, 2023 (Themed Sale)

Strategy Fest: August 28 – September 4, 2023 (Themed Sale)

Shoot-em-up (SHMUP) Fest: September 25 – October 2, 2023 (Themed Sale)

Next Fest: October 9 – 16, 2023

Return of Steam Scream Fest (Halloween): October 26 – November 2, 2023 (Themed Sale)

Autumn Sale: November 21 – 28, 2023 (Major Seasonal Sale)

Winter Sale: December 21 – January 4, 2024 (Major Seasonal Sale)

If there are games that you are looking forward to buying and trying, you should start saving up as early as now to prepare for them.

That’s all the information we have about the dates for the next Steam sales this 2023. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.