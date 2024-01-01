It's about time that we can use the mouse how we want.

Mickey Mouse is officially in the public domain. Well, at least the version from Steamboat Willie that is non-speaking and not the modern version we know and love.

The 1928 image of the famous mouse is everyone's, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mickey Mouse from Steamboat Willie becomes public domain

This makes the early version of Mickey free from Disney's copyright. Beyond that, Minnie is included, too. It's possible because the U.S. has a 95-year law on copyrights that expires after that time.

As for what this means for the characters and Disney, it's not a game changer, but don't be surprised to see the duo in various non-Disney media.

“Ever since Mickey Mouse's first appearance in the 1928 short film Steamboat Willie, people have associated the character with Disney's stories, experiences, and authentic products,” a statement from a Disney spokesperson said. “That will not change when the copyright in the Steamboat Willie film expires.”

This doesn't mean it's a free-for-all. There will be limitations and restrictions to using the mouse.

“More modern versions of Mickey will remain unaffected by the expiration of the Steamboat Willie copyright, and Mickey will continue to play a leading role as a global ambassador for the Walt Disney Company in our storytelling, theme park attractions, and merchandise,” a statement from Disney said.

The company added, “We will, of course, continue to protect our rights in the more modern versions of Mickey Mouse and other works that remain subject to copyright.”

Steamboat Willie was the first cartoon by Walt Disney and partner Ub Iwerks to have sound and visuals synced. It features Mickey Mouse steering a boat, whistling, and using various animals as musical instruments.